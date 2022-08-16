Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 16.
Bus, train fare formula to be reviewed; any changes will be applied from 2023
Business groups welcome move to raise local retail staff's wages but say added cost a concern
Trek 2000 founder, thumb drive inventor Henn Tan pleads guilty to falsifying accounts, cheating
Expect more visits to Taiwan from US officials in future: Expert
Led by US Senator Ed Markey, the delegation met President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Monday and left the same day.
Umno president Zahid says Malaysia's GE15 likely this year
He says the general elections should not be delayed as more issues could crop up in the future.
UK first to approve Moderna vaccine that targets original, Omicron variants of Covid-19
Clinical trial data showed the booster triggered "a strong immune response" against both Omicron and the original virus.
$32m scam case: Links with region's police means offenders will 'likely be caught', says Shanmugam
The ties between police forces around the region are good and they work well with each other.
E-sports: Scalpers mark up prices for Dota 2's TI11 tickets by more than 10 times
While there are no specific laws against scalping, a lawyer said that scalpers may be committing other offences.
Return to New Zealand: Relive old favourites and unearth new gems as country reopens
Saying goodbye to Serena, whose story has been woven into the fabric of our lives, will be hard
Was she the greatest tennis player of any gender? She had a forehand and a voice and made sure both were heard, says Rohit Brijnath.