Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 16.

Bus, train fare formula to be reviewed; any changes will be applied from 2023

The formula puts a cap on how much public transport fares can be adjusted each year.

READ MORE HERE

Business groups welcome move to raise local retail staff's wages but say added cost a concern

the wage increase will see local workers getting salary increases of 8.4 per cent to 8.5 per cent annually.

READ MORE HERE

Trek 2000 founder, thumb drive inventor Henn Tan pleads guilty to falsifying accounts, cheating

Tan has been in remand for 1½ months and will be sentenced on Sept 22.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Expect more visits to Taiwan from US officials in future: Expert

Led by US Senator Ed Markey, the delegation met President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Monday and left the same day.

READ MORE HERE

Umno president Zahid says Malaysia's GE15 likely this year

He says the general elections should not be delayed as more issues could crop up in the future.

READ MORE HERE

UK first to approve Moderna vaccine that targets original, Omicron variants of Covid-19

Clinical trial data showed the booster triggered "a strong immune response" against both Omicron and the original virus.

READ MORE HERE

$32m scam case: Links with region's police means offenders will 'likely be caught', says Shanmugam

The ties between police forces around the region are good and they work well with each other.

READ MORE HERE

E-sports: Scalpers mark up prices for Dota 2's TI11 tickets by more than 10 times

While there are no specific laws against scalping, a lawyer said that scalpers may be committing other offences.

READ MORE HERE

Return to New Zealand: Relive old favourites and unearth new gems as country reopens

New Zealand’s borders have reopened fully to international travellers. Closed for so long, the country is lusher than ever and new attractions await globetrotters.

On July 31, New Zealand's borders fully reopened to international travellers.

READ MORE HERE

Saying goodbye to Serena, whose story has been woven into the fabric of our lives, will be hard

Was she the greatest tennis player of any gender? She had a forehand and a voice and made sure both were heard, says Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top