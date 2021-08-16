Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 16.

With high Covid-19 vaccination rates, sufficient healthcare capacity, S'pore on track to further ease curbs this week

Experts say the most important metric is severe illness, and the number of such cases remains flat.

Covid-19 cluster at Chin Swee Road pre-school grows to 31 with 11 new cases

There are no new clusters on Sunday, and 9 clusters have been closed

Personal debt soars among young S'pore adults during pandemic

Personal loans, overdraft balances for those under 30 rose by 23 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Taleban wants full power after return to Afghan capital; President Ghani leaves Kabul

Afghan delegation to meet Taleban in Qatar, government negotiator says.

Singapore gets first panda cub, born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia at River Safari

The panda cub's gender is yet to be determined and will be announced later.

Ruling pact scrambles for replacement ahead of Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's resignation

He made known his decision when he met lawmakers from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Treading a fine line in building Thomson-East Coast Line stations

Springleaf MRT station is so near to shophouses that failure to put in place proper precautions could have been catastrophic.

MOH issues Pofma correction order over Facebook post suggesting 3-year-old died of Covid-19 at KKH

The direction requires Facebook to carry a correction notice with a link to the facts to all Singapore users.

S'pore couple says yes to adopting unborn baby, without knowing child's gender

The number of applications to adopt a child last year was the lowest in five years due to travel restrictions.

Stay-home guide for Monday: Watch wildlife live streams, create your own mandala and more

Or take these 13 virtual tours of the Singapore Philatelic Museum.

