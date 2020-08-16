Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 16.
44% of people here tired of rules to limit Covid-19 spread: Survey
Seven in 10 Singaporeans say the outbreak has lasted longer than they anticipated, a Sunday Times survey of 1,000 people found.
Bracing workers, businesses for the downturn as Covid-19 takes its toll
The release of Singapore's second-quarter estimates painted a grim picture. Insight looks at what the coming months might hold for workers, businesses and the economy.
Backpacker hostels miss out on staycation boom amid Covid-19
Staycations are keeping the cash registers ringing at local hotels amid the pandemic, but backpacker hostels are out in the cold.
Singapore in a jam over dirty loos
Latest effort to boost hygiene wants users to flush, clean seat, bin litter, dry surfaces.
$30,000 salaries, yet in serious debt
Three cases in the ledger of debtors of Credit Counselling Singapore present an important lesson.
Covid-19: A dose of storytelling is good for you
What storytellers have to say matters to our own story, given growing diversity of experiences, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Pulling off pandemic weddings
From smaller groups to virtual parties, couples and vendors are changing up nuptials in a time of coronavirus.
It Changed My Life: He came from India with just $50 and pocket full of ambition
In Singapore's start-up circles, Mr Anurag Srivastava is sometimes referred to as Shah Rukh Khan.
Recruiter helps job-seekers get one foot in the door
During the circuit breaker period, Ryshire Wu launched a pro bono project to help job-seekers review their resumes and prepare for interviews.
Me & My Money: Investing in a brave new digital world
Looking to the future and entering uncharted territory are part and parcel of investing for finance executive Marcus Lim.