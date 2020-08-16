Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 16.

44% of people here tired of rules to limit Covid-19 spread: Survey

Seven in 10 Singaporeans say the outbreak has lasted longer than they anticipated, a Sunday Times survey of 1,000 people found.

Bracing workers, businesses for the downturn as Covid-19 takes its toll

The release of Singapore's second-quarter estimates painted a grim picture. Insight looks at what the coming months might hold for workers, businesses and the economy.

Backpacker hostels miss out on staycation boom amid Covid-19

 

Staycations are keeping the cash registers ringing at local hotels amid the pandemic, but backpacker hostels are out in the cold.

Singapore in a jam over dirty loos

Latest effort to boost hygiene wants users to flush, clean seat, bin litter, dry surfaces.

$30,000 salaries, yet in serious debt

Three cases in the ledger of debtors of Credit Counselling Singapore present an important lesson.

Covid-19: A dose of storytelling is good for you

What storytellers have to say matters to our own story, given growing diversity of experiences, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

Pulling off pandemic weddings

From smaller groups to virtual parties, couples and vendors are changing up nuptials in a time of coronavirus.

It Changed My Life: He came from India with just $50 and pocket full of ambition

In Singapore's start-up circles, Mr Anurag Srivastava is sometimes referred to as Shah Rukh Khan.

Recruiter helps job-seekers get one foot in the door

During the circuit breaker period, Ryshire Wu launched a pro bono project to help job-seekers review their resumes and prepare for interviews.

Me & My Money: Investing in a brave new digital world

Looking to the future and entering uncharted territory are part and parcel of investing for finance executive Marcus Lim.

