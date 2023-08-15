Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 15, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Vital to strike a balance with greater contestation of ideas: DPM Wong
It is increasingly difficult to have policies that everyone agrees on, said DPM Wong.
New hub at Tampines West CC brings disability services closer to home
The first Enabling Services Hub will provide community activities, courses and respite care.
ComfortDelGro CEO sees no threat in Grab’s purchase of Trans-Cab, open to similar acquisitions
“Our taxi rental rates are not lower than Trans-Cab’s. If our hirers had wanted to go over, they would have gone over by now,” Mr Cheng Siak Kian said.
‘They know I have not been a fly-by-night’: Tharman on getting support to run for president
Mr Tharman says his years in public service and politics have always been driven by the desire to make lives better.
Tharman on his independence and how president’s role of safeguarding reserves will evolve
George Goh launches presidential platform of ‘three opens’
He pledges to make the president’s office an “open book” to the people, among other things.
Malaysian state polls: Winners, losers and those who must do better
The six state polls produced clear winners and losers despite the status quo outcome.
Flight steward who revived unconscious driver wins SIA service award
Flight steward Venoth Balasubramaniam was also lauded for providing service with a personal touch.
Ukraine war: The rising pressures on Zelensky
Domestic pressures like those arising from corruption scandals are hurting national morale, says Jonathan Eyal.