Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 15, 2023

Vital to strike a balance with greater contestation of ideas: DPM Wong

It is increasingly difficult to have policies that everyone agrees on, said DPM Wong.

New hub at Tampines West CC brings disability services closer to home

The first Enabling Services Hub will provide community activities, courses and respite care.

ComfortDelGro CEO sees no threat in Grab’s purchase of Trans-Cab, open to similar acquisitions

“Our taxi rental rates are not lower than Trans-Cab’s. If our hirers had wanted to go over, they would have gone over by now,” Mr Cheng Siak Kian said.

‘They know I have not been a fly-by-night’: Tharman on getting support to run for president

Meet the individuals who want to be Singapore’s next president. In this video, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam shares his vision for a deeper Singapore identity and how his love for sports made him the person he is today.

Mr Tharman says his years in public service and politics have always been driven by the desire to make lives better.

Tharman on his independence and how president’s role of safeguarding reserves will evolve

Considering a draw on the reserves is “never a black-and-white matter,” he says.

George Goh launches presidential platform of ‘three opens’

He pledges to make the president’s office an “open book” to the people, among other things.

Malaysian state polls: Winners, losers and those who must do better

The six state polls produced clear winners and losers despite the status quo outcome.

Flight steward who revived unconscious driver wins SIA service award

Flight steward Venoth Balasubramaniam was also lauded for providing service with a personal touch.

Ukraine war: The rising pressures on Zelensky

Domestic pressures like those arising from corruption scandals are hurting national morale, says Jonathan Eyal.

Suite Life: Stylish stays in Hong Kong

Check into these new and refurbished hotels after a day of shopping and feasting.

