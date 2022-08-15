Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 15.
Visiting US lawmakers set to meet Taiwan President Tsai amid China tensions
US Senator Ed Markey is accompanied by 4 House lawmakers as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.
S'pore taps satellite signals to monitor air moisture in effort to better predict weather
LTA looking at installing lifts at another 250 overhead bridges
The cost to install a pair of lifts has come down but maintenance expenses have risen.
How S'pore's biggest dengue clusters are tackling mosquito breeding
More extensive checks and regular fogging are among the measures implemented by NEA and town councils.
Crooks can run but they can't hide from the law in high-tech era: Cyber experts
Investigators look for electronic clues like credit card purchases, wire transfers and mobile phone calls.
Parents in S'pore sending 'pandemic babies' as young as 3 months old to enrichment classes
Parents say they want to expose their children to the world outside of home as Covid-19 has robbed them of experiences.
Will Covid-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid be less effective with some medications?
Paxlovid can help prevent hospitalisation and death, and is meant to be given within five days of the onset of symptoms.
The China bogeyman - a dangerous game that politicians play
The China challenge is real but Western politicians inflating the threat risk fostering a self-fulfilling and destructive dynamic, says Danson Cheong.
Indonesia deploys helicopters to fire-prone provinces after hot spots appear
But the fires, which have prompted fears of haze returning to the region, have not spread.
Don't get over-excited about the stock market rally
It remains to be seen whether the rally is sustainable or markets are setting up for a major pullback.