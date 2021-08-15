Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 15.
Over 300 people killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
At least 1,800 injured and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a month-long state of emergency.
4-year-old birthday boy among 9 hospitalised after eating food from home-based bakery
The Peachy SugarMaker is a home-based business that makes cakes, biscuits and dessert tables.
Staff at Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges linked to 2 of 3 new Covid-19 clusters
Cluster linked to staff at Bishan interchange has 9 cases, the one linked to Sengkang interchange has 13.
S'pore F&B outlets find fake vaccination certs, some disgruntled diners in first week of dining in
Some people thought they could dine-in while unvaccinated if they are in a group of two.
Why is it important for people with chronic conditions like diabetes to get Covid-19 jab?
People with chronic conditions can take mRNA vaccines.
Will a hybrid workplace mean inequality between remote and office workers?
Active engagement is key to ensuring equality between remote workers and their office-going peers, say experts.
Ban tuition? It's not so easy
China has imposed the toughest curbs yet on its private tutoring and online education industry. Some parents have called for tuition to be banned in Singapore too.
Singapore family's 5-month renovation nightmare
A supposedly straightforward six-week job to spruce up the kitchen of their four-room HDB flat became a high-priced fiasco.
S'pore F&B firms work on reducing food waste and disposables amid surge in deliveries
With food delivery the norm during the pandemic, it has been challenging for F&B businesses to cut down on packaging.
Football: Geylang offer Abbas Saad a job but employment pass application and appeal rejected
Ex-Malaysia Cup star having a 'fantastic' attachment but Manpower Ministry cites 'adverse record'.