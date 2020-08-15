Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 15

Businesses hope key Covid-19 support measures will continue in the short term

Some called for wage subsidies for local workers to be extended beyond this month, as well as targeted support for severely affected industries.

Temasek calls out racist Facebook posts targeting its Indian employees

The firm said it "has its roots in Singapore, where there is no place for xenophobia, racism, or hate speech".

Hyundai to produce electric cars in Singapore

The South Korean carmaker plans to open its Jurong plant by 2022 and produce 30,000 electric cars there a year.

One-year-old boy among imported coronavirus cases in Singapore announced on Friday

There were 83 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 55,580.

Singapore can expect warm and wetter weather in second half of August

Thundery showers are expected on most days over the next two weeks between late morning and early afternoon.

Overseas speakers can be beamed 'live' on stage via hologram at MBS' new hybrid broadcast studio

With the launch of this high-tech studio, MBS can now host events even as Covid-19 restrictions remain and its convention facilities remain closed.

Enabling people with disabilities: More S'pore companies designing assistive devices

Rehabilitation gloves, home automation systems and toys for the blind are among the products that can help improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Crowdfunding campaign launched to raise funds for e-scooter accident victim

Student Sophia Chiam set up the campaign for Madam Ang Liu Kiow, 57, who was left with brain damage after she was hit by an e-scooter in 2016.

ST journalists bag two awards and three merit prizes for coverage of Covid-19

The Stories of A Pandemic Awards, organised by the Majurity Trust, recognised contributions by writers, photographers and artists who provided impactful stories related to the pandemic.

Football: Brutal Bayern crush Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semi-finals

Lionel Messi and his teammates were condemned to a thrashing that felt like the end of an era for the illustrious Catalan club.

