Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2023

Librarians, creative ad professionals among S’pore jobs with over 50% median wage growth in 2022
Seven out of the top 10 roles with the widest gender pay gap were related to finance.
Singapore salary guide 2023: How much should you be paid?
Are you earning enough? How much are your peers getting? Explore this salary guide to find out.
Platform workers still spending more than they earn: DBS study
New electric vans put up for sale in used car market
The rush for rebates led to a spike in registrations, but demand appears to be lagging behind supply.
In strange new world, Anwar’s unity govt must stop living in denial
The early signs are that Mr Anwar and his team believe it is business as usual, although he vowed his government would work even harder, observes Shannon Teoh.
‘It’s a war zone’: Maui wildfires death toll nears 100 amid frantic search for the missing
Days after the inferno, crews of firefighters were still battling flare-ups, and cadaver dogs were sifting through the town’s charred ruins in search of victims.
Wang Yi’s visit signals China’s desire to engage with South-east Asia’s new and incoming leaders
While the trip’s focus was on bilateral ties, the US-China rivalry was never far from Mr Wang’s sight, notes Tan Hui Yee.
479 take Pledge as new Singapore citizens at annual ceremony
The first National Citizenship Ceremony was held in 2007 to mark the significance of citizenship.
A message from South-east Asia to the US
The US can do better in its public diplomacy and should not treat Asean as a pawn in its contest with China, say the writers.
Soh Rui Yong sets Singapore record in 5km road race
He plans to compete at the Sept 30-Oct 1 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia.