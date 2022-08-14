Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 14.
Xi, Biden could meet in November in South-east Asia: Report
The meeting could be held on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali or the Apec summit in Bangkok.
Why workers are still dying - and what Singapore is doing about it
Insight looks at what needs to be done to strengthen workplace safety for the long haul.
SAF conducting assessment of parachute jumps following Red Lion injury: Ng Eng Hen
The review included not only Tuesday's incident, but also jumps during the preview shows and past parades.
I don't love my dad any less: Son of S'porean who murdered wife in UK
Lunch with Sumiko: Scion of RGE on his mission to lead group's sustainability efforts
Anderson Tanoto is a scion of the RGE group, which includes one of the world's largest paper and pulp producers.
S'porean driver killed in Phuket road accident, her 4 passengers injured
Salman Rushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Hadi Matar, 24, is being held without bond. After hours of surgery, Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak.
4-day work week, Recharge Fridays: How companies are redefining the future of work
For some firms, keeping staff happy and engaged during the pandemic and beyond is serious business.
Second Indonesian political alliance formed amid jockeying for 2024 elections
Indonesia's second-largest party Gerindra and largest Islamic party National Awakening Party (PKB) declared a political alliance on Saturday.