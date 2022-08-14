Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 14.

Xi, Biden could meet in November in South-east Asia: Report

The meeting could be held on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali or the Apec summit in Bangkok.

READ MORE HERE

Why workers are still dying - and what Singapore is doing about it

Insight looks at what needs to be done to strengthen workplace safety for the long haul.

READ MORE HERE

SAF conducting assessment of parachute jumps following Red Lion injury: Ng Eng Hen

The review included not only Tuesday's incident, but also jumps during the preview shows and past parades.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

I don't love my dad any less: Son of S'porean who murdered wife in UK

"I know whatever happened, it wasn't him," said Mr Aloysius Fong.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Scion of RGE on his mission to lead group's sustainability efforts

Anderson Tanoto joined RGE at a time when climate change, environmental issues and corporate sustainability were gaining urgency.

Anderson Tanoto is a scion of the RGE group, which includes one of the world's largest paper and pulp producers.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean driver killed in Phuket road accident, her 4 passengers injured

She lost control of the car while going downhill and collided with a small tour bus.

READ MORE HERE

Salman Rushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder

Hadi Matar, 24, is being held without bond. After hours of surgery, Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak.

READ MORE HERE

4-day work week, Recharge Fridays: How companies are redefining the future of work

For some firms, keeping staff happy and engaged during the pandemic and beyond is serious business.

READ MORE HERE

Second Indonesian political alliance formed amid jockeying for 2024 elections

Indonesia's second-largest party Gerindra and largest Islamic party National Awakening Party (PKB) declared a political alliance on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Artist Lai Kui Fang, known for historical paintings of Singapore, dies at 86

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top