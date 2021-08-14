Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 14.

Unvaccinated 84-year-old S'porean dies from Covid-19; Chin Swee Road pre-school cluster grows to 11

The man had a history of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

READ MORE HERE

Regular Covid-19 testing required for unvaccinated staff in sectors like malls, supermarkets and food delivery

They will be tested twice a week using antigen rapid tests from Oct 1 this year.

READ MORE HERE

The Taleban returns: Afghan events may have spillover effect on South Asia, say analysts

Analysts said it remained to be seen if the Taleban would keep its promise on the ground and how the situation would evolve.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia's Muhyiddin to negotiate with opposition ahead of confidence vote, pledges election by July 2022

His statement came after the King requested Parliament to reconvene sooner than Sept 6 to test the PM's majority.

READ MORE HERE

3 challenges for S'pore to tackle: Addressing anxieties over foreigners, while staying open

Some key moves made recently include tightening S Pass and Employment Pass salary requirements, and higher EP salary requirements in the financial services sector.

READ MORE HERE

July was world's hottest month on record: US agency

This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.

READ MORE HERE

Man repeatedly struck own father with walking stick, causing multiple injuries

Liew Jun Xian's father suffered injuries including a stab wound on the middle finger of his left hand and cuts on his right shoulder.

READ MORE HERE

Passionate collectors in Singapore and their prized possessions

One law professor has 200-plus designer jackets, while a national serviceman spent over $25,000 on his toy car collection.

READ MORE HERE

Go-kart track, badminton hall and Timbre+ food village part of Singapore Expo refresh

Parts of the venue have been remodelled amid flagging demand for physical meetings and events.

READ MORE HERE

Lightning strike at New York beach kills 13-year-old boy

People were seeking relief from the excessive heat that has seen the New York region swelter over the past several days.

READ MORE HERE