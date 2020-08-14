Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 14.

Singapore and Japan to work on resumption of essential travel from September

The two countries are currently in talks to set up two tracks that will allow cross-border travel.

Israel-Gulf deal unlikely to resolve Middle East conundrum

The leaders of both nations are already engaged in a propaganda battle over what the agreement means for their own countries, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Coronavirus: Four out of five community cases announced on Thursday are unlinked

Serological tests were conducted on all four patients. They all returned positive, indicating that they are likely past infections.

Judgment reserved on Law Society's application to disbar Lee Suet Fern over role in Lee Kuan Yew's will

The Law Society said the lawyer of 37 years had hurried her father-in-law through the process of signing the will without the advice of his usual lawyer.

Hot, wet week in Singapore with 30 deg C night and heavy morning downpour

Tuesday night was a balmy 30.5 deg C but it was a chilly, rainy morning on Thursday, with the temperature dipping to 22.5 deg C at Changi.

One in six in dorms contracted Covid-19, based on official tally

Experts said that if the tally is right, it would not be enough for herd immunity to develop in the migrant worker population.

askST: Why are there still reports of workers in dorms being infected?

New infections among workers may be detected from two sources, even after the testing of all migrant workers in dormitories has been completed.

HDB flats in latest BTO exercise oversubscribed one day after their launch

There were 2,400 applicants for 334 four-room flats in the Dakota One project in Geylang, while 1,180 applications were received for 140 five-room flats in Ang Mo Kio's Kebun Baru Edge.

Indonesian tycoon Kris Wiluan's KS Energy faces possible winding-up over unpaid loans

OCBC issued letters of demand to the firm and its eight units to pay up outstanding loans of US$230.7 million (S$316.2 million) and $10.3 million, or face legal action.

Food Picks: National Day-themed treats, New York afternoon tea and more

Still on a National Day high? Check out these treats.

