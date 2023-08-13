Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Malaysia state polls: PH and PN retain three states each in status quo result

PN made big gains in Selangor, denying PH-BN a two-thirds majority in the state.

READ MORE HERE

Half of CareShield Life beneficiaries are in their 30s

To encourage those in their 40s and older to join the scheme, the Govt is offering an incentive of $500 to $4,000.

READ MORE HERE

Mother not aware that son was entitled to CareShield Life payouts

She found out only after she checked with a hospital about any financial help she could tap.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘I just did it for the money’: Why young people become money mules for scammers

Fast cash deals that are too good to be true might be just that. Two youths shared how they were recruited by friends or through alluring ads on Telegram to sell their bank accounts and Singpass credentials.

Three youths, who became money mules, tell The Straits Times how they got involved in the offence.

READ MORE HERE

How a young investor’s $30k foray into a small business went awry

She had no papers to support her claim that she was a majority shareholder of a firm.

READ MORE HERE

From exam skills to acing maths questions: The rise of teacher influencers on TikTok and Instagram

Teachers said they hoped to capture the attention of students who are already on such apps. 

READ MORE HERE

Elected presidency will only work well in long term if not politicised: Tharman

"For politics, please wait for the general election. That’s the way the system is meant to operate," he added.

READ MORE HERE

My child has cancer: How families strive to stay together and become stronger

Family dynamics change and relationships are strained when a child has cancer.

READ MORE HERE

Help, I’m patriotism-fluid

Is it wrong to root for Germany in football and love the Roman empire while feeling the rage when Singapore is attacked online? 

READ MORE HERE

Prince Harry saddles up at Singapore Polo Club, helps raise over $1m for charity

He scored twice as he returned to Singapore for the first time since 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top