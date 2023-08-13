Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Malaysia state polls: PH and PN retain three states each in status quo result
Half of CareShield Life beneficiaries are in their 30s
To encourage those in their 40s and older to join the scheme, the Govt is offering an incentive of $500 to $4,000.
Mother not aware that son was entitled to CareShield Life payouts
She found out only after she checked with a hospital about any financial help she could tap.
‘I just did it for the money’: Why young people become money mules for scammers
Three youths, who became money mules, tell The Straits Times how they got involved in the offence.
How a young investor’s $30k foray into a small business went awry
She had no papers to support her claim that she was a majority shareholder of a firm.
From exam skills to acing maths questions: The rise of teacher influencers on TikTok and Instagram
Teachers said they hoped to capture the attention of students who are already on such apps.
Elected presidency will only work well in long term if not politicised: Tharman
"For politics, please wait for the general election. That’s the way the system is meant to operate," he added.
My child has cancer: How families strive to stay together and become stronger
Help, I’m patriotism-fluid
Is it wrong to root for Germany in football and love the Roman empire while feeling the rage when Singapore is attacked online?