Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 13.
Construction firms boost hiring, wages as industry recovers from pandemic
Some firms say they have on average raised staff wages by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent.
Salman Rushdie, stabbed at New York lecture, may lose eye and is on ventilator, agent says
Nutrition label for drinks: Sellers unsure how sugar, fat levels will be measured
Each cup of coffee or tea may have different amounts of sugar added as they are freshly brewed and prepared.
Orchard Towers nightclubs' licences will not be renewed over 'law and order' concern
Life sentence for S'porean who murdered wife in UK
Fong Soong Hert must serve 12½ years in a British prison before the possibility of parole.
Northern Lights, European Christmas market tours popular as Natas fair returns
'No basis for immunity': Judge explains why he did not acquit man accused of killing Felicia Teo
This means that he can still be prosecuted for murder if relevant evidence emerges later.
Pandemic deepened divisions in most nations - but not in Singapore, survey finds
Most respondents in Singapore, Hungary, Israel and Sweden felt that their country's handling of the coronavirus showed their nations' strengths.