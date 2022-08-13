Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 13.

Construction firms boost hiring, wages as industry recovers from pandemic

Some firms say they have on average raised staff wages by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent. 

READ MORE HERE

Salman Rushdie, stabbed at New York lecture, may lose eye and is on ventilator, agent says

The suspect was identified as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey.

READ MORE HERE

Nutrition label for drinks: Sellers unsure how sugar, fat levels will be measured

Each cup of coffee or tea may have different amounts of sugar added as they are freshly brewed and prepared.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Towers nightclubs' licences will not be renewed over 'law and order' concern

12 commercial units are affected, police say.

READ MORE HERE

Life sentence for S'porean who murdered wife in UK

Fong Soong Hert must serve 12½ years in a British prison before the possibility of parole.

READ MORE HERE

Northern Lights, European Christmas market tours popular as Natas fair returns

Travel agencies expecting strong demand this year after a three-year hiatus.

READ MORE HERE

'No basis for immunity': Judge explains why he did not acquit man accused of killing Felicia Teo

This means that he can still be prosecuted for murder if relevant evidence emerges later.

READ MORE HERE

Pandemic deepened divisions in most nations - but not in Singapore, survey finds

Most respondents in Singapore, Hungary, Israel and Sweden felt that their country's handling of the coronavirus showed their nations' strengths.

READ MORE HERE

Around 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat

The affected unit is believed to be a four-room flat.

READ MORE HERE

Photographers awestruck by supermoon and full moon

The full moon on Friday night was nearly as bright as Thursday's supermoon.

READ MORE HERE

