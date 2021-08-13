Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 13.
3 new Covid-19 clusters, including Safra Tampines and Chin Swee Road pre-school
There are now 119 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.
S'pore's ICU capacity not likely to be overwhelmed by serious Covid-19 cases, says expert
The vaccination rate is rising and hospitals have measures to deal with the surge in serious cases.
Sports Hub introduces Covid-19 vaccination-differentiated measures for patrons
They must be fully vaccinated or recovered Covid-19 patients, or pass a pre-event test.
Superland Pre-School closed after 5 children, 1 staff member get Covid-19
All children and staff from the centre will also be tested as a precautionary measure.
Covid-19 'endemic': Time for a frank conversation
When Singapore embarks on the endemic Covid-19 road map, the risk of serious illness and death among unvaccinated seniors will rise to its highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Uncontrollable Covid-19 spiral in Japan akin to a natural disaster: Experts
Records are falling like dominoes across Japan, which rewrote its day-old Covid-19 record with 18,889 infections on Thursday.
Early election campaigning draws flak as Indonesia grapples with Covid-19
Indonesia will hold presidential and national legislative elections in 2024.
89 schools go to ballot in Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration
Five of these schools have five times more applicants than vacancies.
NHB to create 'digital twin' of Kampong Glam, invites artists and creators to contribute
This is the first time the National Heritage Board is producing a 3D virtual replica of a heritage precinct.
4 under-the-radar local beauty brands that are growing despite Covid-19 pandemic
The pandemic is not stopping them from launching their beauty brands and taking them beyond Singapore.