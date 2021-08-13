Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 13.

3 new Covid-19 clusters, including Safra Tampines and Chin Swee Road pre-school

There are now 119 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.

S'pore's ICU capacity not likely to be overwhelmed by serious Covid-19 cases, says expert

The vaccination rate is rising and hospitals have measures to deal with the surge in serious cases.

Sports Hub introduces Covid-19 vaccination-differentiated measures for patrons

They must be fully vaccinated or recovered Covid-19 patients, or pass a pre-event test.

Superland Pre-School closed after 5 children, 1 staff member get Covid-19

All children and staff from the centre will also be tested as a precautionary measure.

Covid-19 'endemic': Time for a frank conversation

When Singapore embarks on the endemic Covid-19 road map, the risk of serious illness and death among unvaccinated seniors will rise to its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Uncontrollable Covid-19 spiral in Japan akin to a natural disaster: Experts

Records are falling like dominoes across Japan, which rewrote its day-old Covid-19 record with 18,889 infections on Thursday.

Early election campaigning draws flak as Indonesia grapples with Covid-19

Indonesia will hold presidential and national legislative elections in 2024.

89 schools go to ballot in Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration

Five of these schools have five times more applicants than vacancies.

NHB to create 'digital twin' of Kampong Glam, invites artists and creators to contribute

This is the first time the National Heritage Board is producing a 3D virtual replica of a heritage precinct.

4 under-the-radar local beauty brands that are growing despite Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic is not stopping them from launching their beauty brands and taking them beyond Singapore.

