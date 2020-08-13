Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 13.

800 migrant workers newly quarantined after case discovered in cleared dormitory

There are currently about 22,800 workers - including the 800 - who are still serving out their quarantine period.

Rules eased to help construction sector find its feet; 40,000 workers set to benefit

Thousands of workers can restart work without employers needing BCA approval for jobs that require relatively few workers, such as lift maintenance and renovation work.

Coronavirus: SIA offers cabin crew early retirement and release as part of further cost-cutting measures

The carrier is currently operating at just 7 per cent of its scheduled capacity as compared with before the pandemic.

Best defence against Covid-19 second wave is caution

If people start thinking that the pandemic is now history in Singapore then, as they say, history has a habit of repeating itself, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

DPM Heng Swee Keat assures business, union leaders of continued support as recession deepens

His comments are the first hint since the latest economic numbers were released on Tuesday that support measures may taper off rather than just come to a stop.

Democrat Joe Biden introduces running mate Kamala Harris in campaign to 'rebuild this country'

Their first joint appearance comes just days before Mr Biden formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mahathir launches new political party Pejuang

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air or Fighters of the Nation Party will immediately have six MPs, one state assemblyman and one senator.

Couple who built gate, two boundary walls and fence around their landed property charged

The structures at the house in Jalan Kayu estate are said to have been built in December 2005.

Getting close to the stars in new ways: Live streams, personalised videos and immersive dramas

The trend of technology facilitating greater interaction between entertainers and fans is here to stay.

Istana virtual tour among winning works by The Straits Times at global infographics awards

ST clinched a silver medal for Inside The Istana and three bronze medals this year in its best showing at the Malofiej 28th International Infographics Awards, known as the Pulitzers of the industry.

