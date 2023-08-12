Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Presidential election: 6 things to know before going to the polls

Singaporeans will find out if they get to cast their vote on Nomination Day, which is on Aug 22.

Former NTUC Income chief’s second bid to be president: 6 things to know about Tan Kin Lian

Mr Tan also contested the 2011 Presidential Election.

Malaysians head to the polls to elect state governments, after bitter campaign for votes

More than 9.7 million voters are eligible to vote for the 245 state assembly seats being contested.

China, Singapore discuss ways to expand and enhance collaboration that benefits region

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Singapore as part of his South-east Asia tour this week.

Interactive: Building boom in India

See India's infrastructure boom through satellite images, and read about its challenges.

The asset-rich, cash-poor have a housing dilemma

Concerned about ageing in place, the elderly might not downsize and monetise their homes for retirement income.

Workplace death rate holds steady, but firms could be becoming complacent again: Zaqy

Early investigations into recent deaths showed inadequate controls and negligence were to blame.

Global Covid-19 cases up 80% as new sub-variant emerges

WHO warned that the reported number of cases and deaths do not reflect the true numbers.

‘No regrets’: Taiwanese travel around the whole island, even on foot, in rite of passage

Taiwanese are going on the huandao pilgrimage to see the beauty of the island on foot, bicycle, scooter, train or car.

Heritage made hip: Three private clubs in Singapore draw design influences from the past

67 Pall Mall, 1880 and Mandala Club boast interiors which reflect Singapore's history.

