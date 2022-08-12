Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 12.

Drinks outlets must label beverages high in sugar, saturated fat on their menus by end-2023

Such beverages include freshly brewed coffee, freshly squeezed juices and bubble tea.

READ MORE HERE

Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand for temporary stay

Bangkok marks the second South-east Asian stop that the former Sri Lankan president has made to seek refuge from the political turmoil in his homeland.

READ MORE HERE

Those made jobless during Covid-19 pandemic among new groups of homeless people: Study

Two new groups of homeless people emerged during the pandemic:  those who lost their jobs, and those who commuted into Singapore but were affected by border restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

US Attorney-General says he 'personally approved' Trump home search

In a highly unusual move, Mr Merrick Garland said he has asked for the warrant justifying the search to be made public.

READ MORE HERE

F1 tickets selling fast, hotel bookings up for race weekend

Economists say the race will have a positive impact on Singapore's tourism and businesses.

READ MORE HERE

Najib’s son talked up as GE candidate ahead of ex-PM’s final appeal against jail term

Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, 44, has long been groomed to be a successor to his father in politics.

READ MORE HERE

You are a 'stupid' and 'dangerous' journalist: The dark side of engagement

Journalists are tough creatures, but online abuse leaves them battered and bruised, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Adrian Pang tapped depression to throw NDP 'birthday bash' for Singapore

"If life tries to burn you down, you rise from the flames and become a new version of yourself," said Mr Pang.

READ MORE HERE

Old togs, new gear: Upcycled fashion gains momentum in S'pore

Upcycling lets people tackle the climate crisis without having a wardrobe crisis.

READ MORE HERE

Asia's 'track queen' of the 1980s Lydia de Vega dies after 4-year cancer battle

Her time of 11.28 seconds in the 100m - clocked in 1987 - still stands as a SEA Games record.

READ MORE HERE

