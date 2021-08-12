Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 12.

69-year-old unvaccinated S'porean man dies from Covid-19; 3 new clusters announced

The man developed symptoms on July 28 and was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day.

READ MORE HERE

People vaccinated overseas can verify record at designated clinics in S'pore

They will have to undergo a serology test to detect the presence of Covid-19 antibodies.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian singer Siti Sarah, who died of Covid-19, was not vaccinated, says husband

He said his wife had been experiencing low oxygen levels at home, but he had dismissed the readings.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Not just coughing and sneezing - talking and singing can also spread Covid-19: NUS study

The findings reinforce the need for infection control measures especially in an indoor environment.

READ MORE HERE

PSP member Brad Bowyer resigns from party after flak over Covid-19 views

He had made several controversial social media posts questioning vaccination measures.

READ MORE HERE

Mediacorp responds to ex-BBC journalist's allegations of bias, says it hires based on merit

Sharanjit Leyl said in a radio segment on racial harmony that she had struggled to get hired at a local news broadcaster.

READ MORE HERE

Animal lovers unhappy with 12-week jail sentence for Ang Mo Kio cat slasher

The punishment is not enough of a deterrent, they say, and they are calling for tougher penalties.

READ MORE HERE

Hackers return US$260 million to crypto platform Poly Network after massive theft

Digital coins to the tune of US$600 million were stolen in a theft announced on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

Apocalypse now? How films offer a false sense of security about climate change

Nothing is wrapped up in 90 thrilling minutes. We’re now into the third act in the real world and it may not end well.

READ MORE HERE

Projectile that shot out of skyscraper's 23rd floor was gas canister from fire extinguishing system

The system had been dismantled for disposal, said a spokesman for the building's management.

READ MORE HERE