Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 12.
69-year-old unvaccinated S'porean man dies from Covid-19; 3 new clusters announced
The man developed symptoms on July 28 and was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day.
People vaccinated overseas can verify record at designated clinics in S'pore
They will have to undergo a serology test to detect the presence of Covid-19 antibodies.
Malaysian singer Siti Sarah, who died of Covid-19, was not vaccinated, says husband
He said his wife had been experiencing low oxygen levels at home, but he had dismissed the readings.
Not just coughing and sneezing - talking and singing can also spread Covid-19: NUS study
The findings reinforce the need for infection control measures especially in an indoor environment.
PSP member Brad Bowyer resigns from party after flak over Covid-19 views
He had made several controversial social media posts questioning vaccination measures.
Mediacorp responds to ex-BBC journalist's allegations of bias, says it hires based on merit
Sharanjit Leyl said in a radio segment on racial harmony that she had struggled to get hired at a local news broadcaster.
Animal lovers unhappy with 12-week jail sentence for Ang Mo Kio cat slasher
The punishment is not enough of a deterrent, they say, and they are calling for tougher penalties.
Hackers return US$260 million to crypto platform Poly Network after massive theft
Digital coins to the tune of US$600 million were stolen in a theft announced on Twitter.
Apocalypse now? How films offer a false sense of security about climate change
Nothing is wrapped up in 90 thrilling minutes. We’re now into the third act in the real world and it may not end well.
Projectile that shot out of skyscraper's 23rd floor was gas canister from fire extinguishing system
The system had been dismantled for disposal, said a spokesman for the building's management.