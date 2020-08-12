Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 12

First Singapore volunteers given locally co-developed Covid-19 vaccine in trial

Volunteers were injected with a single shot of the vaccine jointly developed by Duke-NUS Medical School and US pharmaceutical company Arcturus Therapeutics.



Singapore recession deepens: Weak economy, high uncertainty mean hard adjustments

Gloomy economic prognosis is bad news for the job market, and efforts must continue to cushion impact on workers, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.



Economists expect tepid recovery from S'pore's deepest economic slump while businesses hold off hiring

Demand for select export goods and robust demand for finance and insurance as well as information and communications services are expected to help.



US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picks Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris, 55, becomes the first black woman on a major presidential ticket in US history.



Tracking migrant workers' health with mobile apps, wearable devices

As the economy and travel gradually restart, migrant workers re-entering both the country and the workforce pose potential Covid-19 risks.



New Covid-19 cases detected at cleared dormitories; workers in dorms to be swabbed every 14 days

Authorities are monitoring the situation to manage the risk of new outbreaks.



What's next for Temasek, Keppel and SembMarine?

It has been an eventful two days as Singapore recovered from a weekend of National Day celebrations, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.



New tool lets brands in Singapore remove listings on Amazon to fight counterfeiting

The e-commerce giant Amazon has expanded its anti-counterfeit programme Project Zero to seven more countries including Singapore.



Shareholder loses bid to sue medical group's CEO over clinic stake purchase

A woman, who successfully defended against a defamation suit by a surgeon earlier this year, has failed in her bid to have a company sue its chief executive over its purchase of a further stake in the surgeon's private clinic.



Behind the glitz and glamour: The 2 women in billionaire Peter Lim's life

Former actress Cherie Lim talks about life after marriage, while stepdaughter Kim Lim opens up about her divorce.

