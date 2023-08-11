Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Malaysia state polls forecast: Murky with a chance of a shake-up
While federal power will not change hands whatever the results, the polls are widely viewed as a referendum on the Anwar administration.
Foreign tech start-ups leveraging Singapore’s brand to venture overseas
IMDA works with global partners to make S'pore a hub for tech solutions and deepen its talent pool.
Vivian, Wang Yi discuss ways to further bilateral ties during China Foreign Minister’s S’pore visit
Chinese envoy’s visit likely aimed at shoring up Asean ties ahead of South China Sea talks
Negotiations will resume later this year over a binding Code of Conduct for the South China Sea.
Civil trial against Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim and his two children starts
The trial is scheduled to run for about 180 days, with more than 60 witnesses expected to be called to testify.
Survivors describe ‘total inferno’ that scorched Hawaii’s west Maui
Shanti Pereira qualifies for World C’ships on merit, first S’porean to do so in over a decade
AMK hawker loses $27,000 after no-show by ‘teacher’ who ordered food, red wine for banquet
The scammer asked Devid Retanasamy, the owner and chef of the stall, to order 35 boxes of wine from a specific supplier.
ST Explains: How El Nino will affect rice harvest as prices hit decade high
Rice is a staple food item in Asia; higher rice prices pose inflation risks for the region.
At COP28, a showdown looms for the fossil fuel industry
Big Oil’s determination to ramp up production is only delaying the inevitable transition away from fossil fuels, says climate change editor David Fogarty.