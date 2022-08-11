Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 11.
China releases White Paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’
Attack on Taiwan's outlying islands among possible Chinese military moves: Experts
For either side, Taiwan's outlying islands would be crucial when an invasion happens, defence experts say.
Worker dies after being pinned between pillar and bus in Kranji
Red Lion injured in NDP freefall expected to recover fully but needs time and some rehab: Ng Eng Hen
Former minister George Yeo says he will not run in presidential election
The post requires discipline and the former minister says he prefers to be freer and not constrained.
China's ‘zero-Covid-19’ policy and easing of travel curbs causing confusion, frustration
The relaxation is at odds with flash lockdowns and movement curbs, such as those in Hainan now.
New project to digitise natural specimens found in Singapore in last 200 years
It marks the first attempt globally at making a country's biodiversity data freely available online to the world.
Companies in S'pore in danger of losing talent over mental health and fatigue woes
A survey found that only 6 in 10 firms take steps to address their employees’ mental health challenges.
Scandal in Malaysia's biggest defence deal bogs down Umno ahead of polls
Critics have drawn parallels with Malaysia's other graft scandals, such as embezzlement at state fund 1MDB.
Singapore's fashion scene pays tribute to late designer Issey Miyake
Musician Dick Lee says Miyake was the 'most architectural of the Japanese wave of designers'.