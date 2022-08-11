Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 11.

China releases White Paper on Taiwan, warns it will not tolerate Taiwan ‘separatists’

The white paper lays out how china intends to claim the island.

READ MORE HERE

Attack on Taiwan's outlying islands among possible Chinese military moves: Experts

For either side, Taiwan's outlying islands would be crucial when an invasion happens, defence experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Worker dies after being pinned between pillar and bus in Kranji

It is the 32nd work-related death this year.

READ MORE HERE

Red Lion injured in NDP freefall expected to recover fully but needs time and some rehab: Ng Eng Hen

Dr Ng said 3WO Jeffrey Heng does not require surgery.

READ MORE HERE

Former minister George Yeo says he will not run in presidential election

The post requires discipline and the former minister says he prefers to be freer and not constrained.

READ MORE HERE

China's ‘zero-Covid-19’ policy and easing of travel curbs causing confusion, frustration

The relaxation is at odds with flash lockdowns and movement curbs, such as those in Hainan now.

READ MORE HERE

New project to digitise natural specimens found in Singapore in last 200 years

It marks the first attempt globally at making a country's biodiversity data freely available online to the world.

READ MORE HERE

Companies in S'pore in danger of losing talent over mental health and fatigue woes

A survey found that only 6 in 10 firms take steps to address their employees’ mental health challenges.

READ MORE HERE

Scandal in Malaysia's biggest defence deal bogs down Umno ahead of polls

Critics have drawn parallels with Malaysia's other graft scandals, such as embezzlement at state fund 1MDB.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's fashion scene pays tribute to late designer Issey Miyake

Musician Dick Lee says Miyake was the 'most architectural of the Japanese wave of designers'.

READ MORE HERE

