Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 11.
New Covid-19 cases in Singapore fall for fifth day in a row, with 11 in ICU
MOH reported 53 local cases, 15 of which are unlinked, and one imported case.
SIA, Scoot and Changi Airport recognised for Covid-19 safety measures; Changi ends 8-year streak as best airport
Singapore Airlines, its budget arm Scoot, and Changi Airport have been recognised for their efforts in facilitating safe international air travel.
Fire extinguisher bursts, smashes through glass facade of skyscraper's 23rd floor
The projectile is believed to have hurtled downwards and ricocheted off the ground floor courtyard, crashing into the glass panels on the first storey of the opposite building.
35-year-old woman to be charged with murder of her 8-year-old daughter
The police will seek a court order to remand the woman for psychiatric assessment.
New stock of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in 4 to 6 weeks; all 200k doses here already allocated
MOH said it has been helping private healthcare institutions here to order further supplies of the shot.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment allegations
“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realise the extent to which the line has been redrawn."
Can small countries win medals at the Olympic Games?
Singapore should have an ecosystem which systematically spots talent among our students, says Tommy Koh.
Weighing Covid-19's impact - on suicide rates, the mentally ill
Those with mental health problems are more at risk of being infected with the coronavirus and suffering worse outcomes, says Chong Siow Ann.
Tiong Bahru residents pen letter of support to family in National Day banner targeted by racist remarks
Response shows people value a multiracial, multi-religious, multicultural Singapore, said Indranee Rajah.
Football: Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with PSG
Messi, who will wear a number 30 jersey, has the option of an additional third year.