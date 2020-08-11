Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 11

First batch of BTO flats in Park district in Singapore's newest town Tengah set for launch

The new district will have an estimated 7,200 flats when completed.

Temasek drops $4 billion bid for Keppel Corp

This comes after Keppel reported last month that its second-quarter losses came in at $697.6 million, which breached a precondition for the partial buyout.

Strong demand for non-PMETs in warehouse logistics

Despite the pandemic's hit to the economy and labour market, certain sectors are still hiring for a range of non-executive positions.

Bad habits die hard for diners at hawker centres despite clean drive amid Covid-19

Five months after diners were urged to keep community eating areas clean as part of Singapore's fight against Covid-19, the results appear patchy.

Singapore biotech firm doing Covid-19 research gets $15m fund injection

The sum will boost its immune profiling tech that is key to developing vaccines and treatment.

US sanctions on top Hong Kong, mainland officials sped up arrest of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai

Lai, 71, is the highest-profile person among the nine men arrested under the national security law that kicked in on June 30.

PAP street fighter Charles Chong did not plan to stay so long

The veteran politician talks about closely fought battles, retirement.

Dickson Yeo's digital footprint: Glimpse into political views, childhood and personal convictions

In various online posts, he often emphasised his humble beginnings, detailing how he grew up in the Pandan Loop area in West Coast.

Bicycle sales get boost from Covid-19 pandemic, as more turn to cycling for leisure, transport

Bicycle shops are running out of stock and prices of popular brands have shot up.

Foodpanda delivery rider who 'gate-crashed' NDP mobile column was celebrating his birthday

When he found himself at the tail-end of a National Day mobile column on Sunday, Foodpanda delivery rider Abdul Rahman waved at residents and received a loud cheer.

