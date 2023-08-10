Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10, 2023

Updated
Published
20 min ago

‘These are emotions which you cannot control’: President Halimah bids farewell at NDP 2023

Asked what her top NDP moments were, Madam Halimah said it was hard to choose, but 2023’s parade is special because it is the first full-fledged parade since the Covid-19 pandemic.

NDP 2023: 2,400 performers let their lights shine at the Padang

Light was an important motif, a symbol of hope as Singapore leaves the shadow of the pandemic.

Full-scale contingents return to the Padang as S’pore turns 58

There was a concert-like atmosphere as the 27,000-strong crowd sang along to old and new local tunes.

WHO classifies EG.5 as Covid-19 'variant of interest'

“Collectively, available evidence does not suggest that EG.5 has additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendent lineages,” it said.

SIT students keep their cool to help unconscious woman in Ghim Moh

“It is heartening to see the younger generation extending a helping hand to the elderly amid our ageing society,” said a reader.

Umno confident of election comeback in Penang and Selangor with boost from PH and its voters

Umno is contesting six Malay-majority seats in Penang and 12 in Selangor.

Biden signs order to ban certain tech investments in China

Move could fuel tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Looking under the hood at Alibaba

China’s e-commerce giant is re-emerging, but faces new challenges, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Ex-treasurer of chess body wins defamation suit over sexual misconduct accusation

Businessman Jasmin Nisban was awarded $120,000 by a district judge.

Twitter axed: What you need to know about X, formerly Twitter

Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X is one step in the quest to create an “everything app” like China’s WeChat.

