Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘These are emotions which you cannot control’: President Halimah bids farewell at NDP 2023
Asked what her top NDP moments were, Madam Halimah said it was hard to choose, but 2023’s parade is special because it is the first full-fledged parade since the Covid-19 pandemic.
NDP 2023: 2,400 performers let their lights shine at the Padang
Light was an important motif, a symbol of hope as Singapore leaves the shadow of the pandemic.
Full-scale contingents return to the Padang as S’pore turns 58
There was a concert-like atmosphere as the 27,000-strong crowd sang along to old and new local tunes.
WHO classifies EG.5 as Covid-19 'variant of interest'
“Collectively, available evidence does not suggest that EG.5 has additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendent lineages,” it said.
SIT students keep their cool to help unconscious woman in Ghim Moh
“It is heartening to see the younger generation extending a helping hand to the elderly amid our ageing society,” said a reader.
Umno confident of election comeback in Penang and Selangor with boost from PH and its voters
Biden signs order to ban certain tech investments in China
Looking under the hood at Alibaba
China’s e-commerce giant is re-emerging, but faces new challenges, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Ex-treasurer of chess body wins defamation suit over sexual misconduct accusation
Twitter axed: What you need to know about X, formerly Twitter
Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X is one step in the quest to create an “everything app” like China’s WeChat.