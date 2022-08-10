Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 10.

From injured Red Lion to crying man: 5 things about NDP 2022 people are talking about

A crying man and a grateful spectator were among the people who stole the show at this year's NDP.

Festive fireworks set heartland alight with cheer and pride

5 firework viewing sites in the heartland were set up for the nation's birthday this year.

Singapore welcomes babies born on National Day

One mum says having her child on National Day was "extra special".

Robots to the rescue as various sectors battle manpower crunch

Automation helps staff keep up with service demands and allows better allocation of resources.

S'porean on trial in UK for killing wife changes plea to guilty

After deliberation with his attorneys, Fong Soong Hert admitted to killing Madam Pek Ying Ling, his wife of 28 years, last year.

Debt collection firms in S'pore see greater demand for services

The demand for debt collection services is expected to continue as high inflation and rising interest rates make it harder for companies and individuals to cope financially.

More than 300,000 crossed Malaysia-S'pore land border daily last weekend

This is the highest recorded weekend travel volume since the land border reopened on April 1.

Child left in idling vehicle causes collision after getting into driver's seat

The accident took place in a carpark in Serangoon Garden Way after the boy was left alone in the parked car.

Table tennis: STTA chief Lee to retire on a high after Commonwealth Games

She calls the recently concluded Games the proudest moment in her eight-year tenure and says "this ending is beyond expectation".

Tennis: Serena Williams to retire from playing after US Open

"I’m evolving away from tennis," says the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

