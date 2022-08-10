Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 10.
From injured Red Lion to crying man: 5 things about NDP 2022 people are talking about
A crying man and a grateful spectator were among the people who stole the show at this year's NDP.
Festive fireworks set heartland alight with cheer and pride
5 firework viewing sites in the heartland were set up for the nation's birthday this year.
Singapore welcomes babies born on National Day
Robots to the rescue as various sectors battle manpower crunch
Automation helps staff keep up with service demands and allows better allocation of resources.
S'porean on trial in UK for killing wife changes plea to guilty
After deliberation with his attorneys, Fong Soong Hert admitted to killing Madam Pek Ying Ling, his wife of 28 years, last year.
Debt collection firms in S'pore see greater demand for services
The demand for debt collection services is expected to continue as high inflation and rising interest rates make it harder for companies and individuals to cope financially.
More than 300,000 crossed Malaysia-S'pore land border daily last weekend
This is the highest recorded weekend travel volume since the land border reopened on April 1.
Child left in idling vehicle causes collision after getting into driver's seat
The accident took place in a carpark in Serangoon Garden Way after the boy was left alone in the parked car.
Table tennis: STTA chief Lee to retire on a high after Commonwealth Games
She calls the recently concluded Games the proudest moment in her eight-year tenure and says "this ending is beyond expectation".