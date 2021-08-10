Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 10.

Recovered individuals still need pre-event Covid-19 test exemption from a clinic to dine in: MOH

Singapore kicks off differentiated community measures based on vaccination status from Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore residents can walk in for Covid-19 jabs at 37 vaccination centres from Aug 10 without appointment

This applies to all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cluster at an NKF dialysis centre; 10 patients in ICU

The last time the number of ICU cases reached the double digits was in May 2020.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Singapore marks 56th birthday with 600-strong ceremonial parade at Marina Bay

Monday's parade takes place as 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a day before some restrictions are eased.

READ MORE HERE

Acting now will mean a safer future, leaders and experts say in reaction to IPCC climate report

Report predicts more dangerous future, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian singer Siti Sarah dies of Covid-19 three days after giving birth

The singer, 36, had to undergo an emergency caesarean section to save her baby boy.

READ MORE HERE

If Singapore’s Merlion were real

With a head of a lion and tail of a fish, what might its anatomy be like? Here's a look at the unique creature.

READ MORE HERE

Laws to tackle workplace discrimination in Singapore cannot be too rigid: Experts

If it is, there may be unintended consequences like deterring firms from setting up shop here and creating good jobs for locals.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's travel booking platforms gain second wind

People in Singapore are on a quest for new activities - and these booking platforms plan to deliver.

READ MORE HERE

Lack of awareness of what should go into e-waste bins in Singapore

A breast pump, children's toys and a handheld massager are some items that have been found in e-waste bins here.

READ MORE HERE