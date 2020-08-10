Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 10.
NDP 2020: Singapore will emerge more united from shared ordeal, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Facing the Covid-19 crisis together could define this generation of Singaporeans, said PM Lee in his National Day message.
NDP 2020: Upcoming NS Square at Marina Bay will be 'central focus' of new downtown, says PM Lee
The space, due to be completed by end-2025, will have a gallery dedicated to national servicemen.
When NDP went to the heartland: How S'poreans marked nation's 55th birthday
Singaporeans across the island came out to wave to the tanks and watch the flag fly-past and fireworks display.
NDP 2020: S'poreans share their favourite photos
Take a look at photos shared on Instagram with the hashtag #stheartlandndp.
Coronavirus: 6,000 SIA Group staff take no-pay leave, so firm can cope with crisis
More than 1,700 employees have also signed up for volunteer positions and jobs in external organisations.
Physical Meet-the-People sessions can resume from Aug 10 with overall crowd size limited to 50 or less
The move is aimed at facilitating interaction between MPs and their constituents now that the country is in phase two of its reopening, NEA said.
175 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 3 imported
The community case is a 57-year-old Singaporean woman who had sought medical treatment for prolonged acute respiratory infection symptoms.
Shipping industry focusing on smooth crew changes, safety to sail past crisis amid Covid-19 pandemic
One key concern is the inability of crew members to disembark from vessels due to shut borders.
Muhyiddin's Bersatu hit by defections to Mahathir's new party
Three of Bersatu's supreme council members and a Selangor assemblyman have jumped ship.
Motor racing: 1967 Singapore Grand Prix champion Rodney Seow dies, aged 85
The pioneer racer is remembered for his contributions to Singapore's racing scene as well as his humble and helpful personality.