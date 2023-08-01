Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

MAS seeks views on framework to combat potential money laundering at single-family offices in S’pore

It wants the offices here to be subject to anti-money-laundering controls by introducing a consistent set of exemption criteria.

READ MORE HERE

SCDF unveils new medical training, fire research centres

Besides new facilities to allow simulation training, SCDF officers will be trained to take on more roles.

READ MORE HERE

New features include 5 daily must-reads and short-form videos.

READ MORE HERE

All you need to know about the Malaysia state elections

More than 9.7 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the six state polls on Aug 12.

READ MORE HERE

‘My mother could not swim’: Son of passenger who fell overboard Spectrum of the Seas

The 64-year-old woman was onboard the cruise liner that was headed back to Singapore from Penang.

READ MORE HERE

Non-resident ambassadors have same authority as resident envoys, says MFA after George Goh’s comments

The presidential hopeful said he had no executive powers while previously serving as Singapore’s NRA to Morocco.

READ MORE HERE

Nurse stays by side of the dying, which she could not do for her dad

“I want to be there when there’s another person needing my help,” she told ST ahead of Nurses Day today.

READ MORE HERE

Shanti Pereira beats European sprint champion to win 200m gold at Berlin meet

She clocked 23.32 seconds to finish ahead of German Gina Luckenkemper.

READ MORE HERE

Magical Malta: See temples older than the pyramids, relive iconic scenes from movies and more

From stunning vistas to fabulous food, Malta has it all.

READ MORE HERE

In a changing sporting world, one act endures: The autograph

One deeply personal moment of sporting attachment has weathered time and technology, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

