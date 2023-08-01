Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS seeks views on framework to combat potential money laundering at single-family offices in S’pore
It wants the offices here to be subject to anti-money-laundering controls by introducing a consistent set of exemption criteria.
SCDF unveils new medical training, fire research centres
Besides new facilities to allow simulation training, SCDF officers will be trained to take on more roles.
What's new on the ST app
All you need to know about the Malaysia state elections
More than 9.7 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the six state polls on Aug 12.
‘My mother could not swim’: Son of passenger who fell overboard Spectrum of the Seas
The 64-year-old woman was onboard the cruise liner that was headed back to Singapore from Penang.
Non-resident ambassadors have same authority as resident envoys, says MFA after George Goh’s comments
The presidential hopeful said he had no executive powers while previously serving as Singapore’s NRA to Morocco.
Nurse stays by side of the dying, which she could not do for her dad
“I want to be there when there’s another person needing my help,” she told ST ahead of Nurses Day today.
Shanti Pereira beats European sprint champion to win 200m gold at Berlin meet
Magical Malta: See temples older than the pyramids, relive iconic scenes from movies and more
In a changing sporting world, one act endures: The autograph
One deeply personal moment of sporting attachment has weathered time and technology, writes Rohit Brijnath.