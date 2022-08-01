Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 1.

More than 25,000 nurses to get special payment package from Dec 1

About 1,500 nurses quit their jobs in the first half of 2021 compared with 2,000 annually before the pandemic.

Businesses optimistic as passenger volume grows at Changi Airport

Almost all the shops in the public areas in T1 and T3 have reopened to the public.

Nancy Pelosi to lead US congressional delegation on visit to S'pore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan

Ms Pelosi said the group includes champions of a strong US-Asia Pacific partnership. She did not mention Taiwan in the statement. 

Sri Lanka President says not right time for Rajapaksa to return

Both men have remained in contact to deal with administrative handover issues.

Singapore Catholic Church says marriage is between man and woman but it respects dignity of LGBTQ people

LGBTQ people should also respect the Church's rights to maintain its position on marriage, it said.

$2.8 million funding injection to NTU team for drug research against known viruses

The team will be focusing on developing drugs for viruses such as Sars-CoV-2, dengue and Zika.

Commonwealth Games: Cyclists, spectators hurt in horror crash

English cyclist Matt Walls catapulted over barriers and into the crowds after trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash.

Champions of breastfeeding: Meet the women helping mums on their nursing journeys

A working mum donated almost 220 litres, making her KK Human Milk Bank's top donor this year.

Longer park visits can improve your health, studies find

These findings are guiding the National Parks Board in the design and landscaping of its 400 parks.

S'pore is the ant capital of the world with 409 species recorded, the highest number globally

These include new local records of 121 species and 34 species endemic to Singapore.

