Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 1.

Deadly, more transmissible Covid-19 variant can't be ruled out, but chances are low: Experts

There's no such immediate threat, and that gives Singapore a chance to get more people vaccinated.

8 new Covid-19 clusters, with one at Selarang work release centre

There were 117 new locally transmitted cases on Saturday, including 26 linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

MOE looking at buddy systems to help students cope with problems: Chan Chun Sing

Those who are providing peer support must be equipped with the skills to listen effectively, he added.

Social media use can trigger feelings of inferiority or inadequacy among young: Experts

"It can be as simple as 'this is not funny' or 'you're ugly' and you start wondering whether what they say is true," said an influencer on TikTok.

Muhyiddin blocks any further attempts to oust him as Malaysia's prime minister

Muhyiddin's postponing of Monday's parliament sitting comes after his government was publicly rebuked by Malaysia's king.

Man wins $400K case due to good networking

It's often said that when it comes to doing well at work, who you know can count for more than what you know.

More young people jumping aboard the cryptocurrency train despite risks

Their principal investment amounts can vary from as little as tens of dollars to a few thousand.

2 new nature trails to run through Clementi Forest; one to be ready by 2023

One trail will run along an existing stream, while another 4km path will run along a stretch of the old Jurong Railway Line.

Solo dining may be the sweet spot for Covid-19 safety, eatery income

It may be time to show solo diners more love, because people may have acquired an appetite for dining by themselves during the pandemic, says Denise Chong.

Olympics: Singapore sailors Cecilia Low, Kimberly Lim rejoice at 'unreal' achievement

The 49er FX pair have qualified for the medal race after placing 9th out of 21 countries.

