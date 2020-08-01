Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 1.
SingPass to be upgraded to NRIC's digital equivalent
The move will allow it to secure high-risk online transactions such as bank account openings or fund withdrawals and transfers.
Manpower issues pose biggest roadblocks for construction firms seeking to resume business amid Covid-19 pandemic
Although Singapore is on target to clear all dorms except for some blocks reserved as quarantine facilities by next Friday, this does not mean all workers in these dorms can resume work.
Six-year-old Singaporean girl among three imported Covid-19 cases announced on Friday
There were 396 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon, taking Singapore's total to 52,205.
S'pore, China to deepen collaboration on public health, including development of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments
This partnership will be a new area of cooperation under the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the highest-level bilateral platform between both countries.
TikTok faces US breakup from Chinese parent ByteDance as Microsoft circles
The move would be the culmination of US national security concerns over the safety of the personal data that TikTok handles.
Nurses on Covid-19 front line share their sacrifices and triumphs
This Nurses' Day, nurses talk about their experiences battling the coronavirus pandemic.
CNB arrests 10 Singaporeans, more than 11kg of heroin seized in multiple drug busts
Drug squad raids have netted around $800,000 worth of narcotics.
Siblings here are first known cases of rare genetic disease
Jamuar syndrome causes developmental delays, epileptic fits, speech impairment and an unsteady gait.
Quieter mosques during Hari Raya Haji amid Covid-19 restrictions
While 65 mosques were open for Hari Raya Haji prayers on Friday morning, only a total of 8,750 worshippers were able to attend.
Covid-19 has led to a botanic boom in Singapore as more people become plant parents to relieve stress
Bought some greenery to spruce up your home during the circuit breaker? You are in good company.