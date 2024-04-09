Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9, 2024

Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 08:27 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 08:20 AM

Another 5,300 cord blood units at Cordlife deemed non-viable, more tests needed for 5 other tanks

 

Another 5,300 cord blood units at Cordlife deemed non-viable, more tests needed for 5 other tanks

Cordlife expects to take a year for tests of the five tanks to be completed due to their complexity, said an MOH spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

China’s EV, solar exports raising tensions with US amid Yellen’s visit

Beijing’s manufacturing prowess in clean technology has caused increasing concern in Washington.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan quake: Rescue dogs given missing Singapore couple’s clothes to pick up their scent

Seven rescue officers and three dogs are involved in searching for the couple, identified as Mr Sim Hwee Kok and Ms Neo Siew Choo.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to face tough competition for IPOs from US, Hong Kong and London as equity markets recover

The expected rivalry comes amid drop in firms going public over past two years.

READ MORE HERE

Japan revolutionised train travel, but delays plague its ambitious new high-speed rail projects

The delay of Japan’s maglev train will push back a planned extension from Nagoya to Osaka due to open by 2037.

READ MORE HERE

I chose this path, I must finish it: First woman to top SAF’s gruelling combat diver course

This also marks the first time women have completed the Combat Diver Course since it started in 1987.

READ MORE HERE

North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort

The period of totality lasted up to 4 1/2 minutes depending the observer’s location.

READ MORE HERE

Six months on, carnage of Gaza war continues with no end in sight

Netanyahu has yet to offer an alternative to the path he is on, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What is the B virus and what threat does it pose to humans?

All previous cases of B virus infection have involved macaques in captivity or in laboratory settings.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who conspired with ex-contractor to steal 140 laptops from National Cancer Centre

The laptops were meant for National Cancer Centre Singapore staff.

READ MORE HERE

