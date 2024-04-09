Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Another 5,300 cord blood units at Cordlife deemed non-viable, more tests needed for 5 other tanks
Cordlife expects to take a year for tests of the five tanks to be completed due to their complexity, said an MOH spokesman.
China’s EV, solar exports raising tensions with US amid Yellen’s visit
Beijing’s manufacturing prowess in clean technology has caused increasing concern in Washington.
Taiwan quake: Rescue dogs given missing Singapore couple’s clothes to pick up their scent
Seven rescue officers and three dogs are involved in searching for the couple, identified as Mr Sim Hwee Kok and Ms Neo Siew Choo.
S’pore to face tough competition for IPOs from US, Hong Kong and London as equity markets recover
Japan revolutionised train travel, but delays plague its ambitious new high-speed rail projects
The delay of Japan’s maglev train will push back a planned extension from Nagoya to Osaka due to open by 2037.
I chose this path, I must finish it: First woman to top SAF’s gruelling combat diver course
This also marks the first time women have completed the Combat Diver Course since it started in 1987.
North America experiences total solar eclipse, starting at Mexican resort
Six months on, carnage of Gaza war continues with no end in sight
Netanyahu has yet to offer an alternative to the path he is on, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
askST: What is the B virus and what threat does it pose to humans?
All previous cases of B virus infection have involved macaques in captivity or in laboratory settings.