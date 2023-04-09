Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan Strait median line as China starts military drills
The drills are in protest against Taiwan President Tsai’s meeting with the US Speaker.
34% more potholes detected on S'pore roads in first 2 months of 2023
There were 1,123 potholes - 285 more than the same period in 2022 - due to the higher intensity of rain.
Motor insurance premiums to rise this year
Probe under way into deaths of Johor elderly couple after eating pufferfish
Probes are being conducted to identify the supplier, wholesaler and seller of the pufferfish.
To find happiness, a person has to live for others as well, believes Catholic Cardinal William Goh
Executive editor Sumiko Tan catches up with the priest who once trained to be a forex dealer.
10 young children, including two-month-old, rescued during drug raids over last 3 years
Narcotics abuse not only impacts individuals, but also their families and kids, says CNB.
Travel agencies, bus companies in S’pore facing shortage of drivers despite increasing salaries
One travel agency spokesman said that at least 50 per cent of the firm's coaches are currently not in operation.
Bilingualism helps the young bridge different perspectives in fragmented world: DPM Heng
The use of mother tongue also connects people to their values, culture and heritage, he added.
Gen Z bosses: Her tuition agency pulled in a six-figure profit in six months
Ms Brooke Lim, known as @sugaresque on TikTok, says she burnt out multiple times in the early months of her business.
Fish head curry heirs from Banana Leaf Apolo, Muthu’s Curry move in new directions
Apolo's Food Village has different cuisines spread over more than 600 dishes and Farrer Horse is a modern Asian restaurant.