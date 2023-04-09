Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan Strait median line as China starts military drills

The drills are in protest against Taiwan President Tsai’s meeting with the US Speaker.

34% more potholes detected on S'pore roads in first 2 months of 2023

There were 1,123 potholes - 285 more than the same period in 2022 - due to the higher intensity of rain.

Motor insurance premiums to rise this year

This comes after insurers reported large underwriting losses in 2022.

Probe under way into deaths of Johor elderly couple after eating pufferfish

Probes are being conducted to identify the supplier, wholesaler and seller of the pufferfish.

To find happiness, a person has to live for others as well, believes Catholic Cardinal William Goh

Cardinal William Goh, the leader of the Catholic Church in Singapore, shares what gives him joy, what his priorities are, and the church's stand on LGBT issues.

Executive editor Sumiko Tan catches up with the priest who once trained to be a forex dealer.

10 young children, including two-month-old, rescued during drug raids over last 3 years

Narcotics abuse not only impacts individuals, but also their families and kids, says CNB.

Travel agencies, bus companies in S’pore facing shortage of drivers despite increasing salaries

One travel agency spokesman said that at least 50 per cent of the firm's coaches are currently not in operation.

Bilingualism helps the young bridge different perspectives in fragmented world: DPM Heng

The use of mother tongue also connects people to their values, culture and heritage, he added.

Gen Z bosses: Her tuition agency pulled in a six-figure profit in six months

Ms Brooke Lim, known as @sugaresque on TikTok, says she burnt out multiple times in the early months of her business.

Fish head curry heirs from Banana Leaf Apolo, Muthu’s Curry move in new directions

Apolo's Food Village has different cuisines spread over more than 600 dishes and Farrer Horse is a modern Asian restaurant.

