Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 9.

 

Will a labour shortage crimp Singapore's post-pandemic recovery?

Businesses need workers but face intense competition and rising wage costs.

Staff crunch in S'pore's F&B sector a concern as orders rise

Some operators are cautiously optimistic that eased border restrictions could promise an influx of foreign manpower.

Some S'poreans left for Dubai, other Gulf cities during pandemic

Reasons like Covid-19 restrictions were cited for the relocation. 

National aviation safety plan to tackle risks that may have arisen from pandemic

The CAAS has flagged issues including a loss of familiarity with safety processes after a two-year disruption.

What's next for Hong Kong after Carrie Lam exits?

Asian Insider looks at Mrs Lam's tenure, her likely successor and what Beijing's expectations are.

S'pore abstains from UN vote on Russia: MFA says awaiting probe on human rights violation in Ukraine

The international commission is expected to present an update to the Human Rights Council in September 2022.

Suspects in Boon Lay slashing taken by police to site of attack, to be charged on Saturday

They will be charged on two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Engineer dies after falling 7 storeys while doing maintenance work in CapitaSpring

She was working on the maintenance level above the 16th floor when she stepped on a false ceiling panel.

HQ city: S'pore a hub for corporate headquarters including Wilmar, Dyson

Wilmar International's headquarters has an extensive research laboratory, several communal spaces and a rooftop jogging track

Newbrew, a beer made using Newater, to go on sale in Singapore

It looks and tastes like conventional beer, but there is an unusual twist to Newbrew.
About 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale is Newater – Singapore's brand of clean, high-quality recycled water.

