Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 9.
Will a labour shortage crimp Singapore's post-pandemic recovery?
Staff crunch in S'pore's F&B sector a concern as orders rise
Some operators are cautiously optimistic that eased border restrictions could promise an influx of foreign manpower.
Some S'poreans left for Dubai, other Gulf cities during pandemic
National aviation safety plan to tackle risks that may have arisen from pandemic
The CAAS has flagged issues including a loss of familiarity with safety processes after a two-year disruption.
What's next for Hong Kong after Carrie Lam exits?
Asian Insider looks at Mrs Lam's tenure, her likely successor and what Beijing's expectations are.
S'pore abstains from UN vote on Russia: MFA says awaiting probe on human rights violation in Ukraine
The international commission is expected to present an update to the Human Rights Council in September 2022.
Suspects in Boon Lay slashing taken by police to site of attack, to be charged on Saturday
They will be charged on two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.
Engineer dies after falling 7 storeys while doing maintenance work in CapitaSpring
She was working on the maintenance level above the 16th floor when she stepped on a false ceiling panel.
HQ city: S'pore a hub for corporate headquarters including Wilmar, Dyson
Wilmar International's headquarters has an extensive research laboratory, several communal spaces and a rooftop jogging track
Newbrew, a beer made using Newater, to go on sale in Singapore
About 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale is Singapore's brand of clean, high-quality recycled water.