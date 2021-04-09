Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 9.

Heng Swee Keat steps aside: What lies ahead for PAP's 4G in electing its new leader and team builder

Even as they deal with the fallout from the latest development and select their next leader, the 4G team stressed that the crisis will not rupture their unity.

4G leaders should be given chance to relook succession plan holistically, says Chan Chun Sing

PAP leaders stress it is about picking someone best able to ensure the team can be greater than sum of its parts.

Who will be Singapore's next PM with Heng Swee Keat stepping aside?

Chan Chun Sing, Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong and Desmond Lee are likely candidates.

Heng Swee Keat's decision catches many by surprise

"We await the forthcoming Cabinet changes, and the 4G PAP leadership's next choice for PM," said Mr Singh.

PM Lee to stay on until new 4G leader is chosen to replace DPM Heng

He added that while the Govt's immediate focus is on the health and economic crisis, succession remains an urgent task.

What's next for S'pore's political succession with DPM Heng stepping aside: All you need to know

Why is DPM Heng Swee Keat stepping aside as the PAP 4G leader? Find out more here.

2,500 participants over 3 days expected at S'pore's largest pilot trade show since Covid-19 outbreak

The June show will have double the number of in-person attendees than the first two pilot large-scale Mice events.

Govt to recover excess Jobs Support Scheme payouts through deductions, cash payments

About 100 larger firms have committed to returning $200 million of the excess payouts.

Dashcam memory cards help reconstruct 98% of moments before Taiwan train crash

The two memory cards were taken from the dashboard camera of the truck that the train had crashed into.

Home Ground: IP sector risks becoming runaway train that derails the healthcare system

Regulators have a chance now to put the Integrated Shield Plans system on a more sustainable, equitable foundation, says Chua Mui Hoong.

