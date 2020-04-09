Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 9.

Record 142 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; Indian national later confirmed to have Covid-19 died while awaiting test result



Of the new cases, 140 are local cases and two are imported. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The man had been swabbed at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Tuesday and advised to stay home to wait for the test results, but he died at home the next day.

Coronavirus: WHO chief defends handling of pandemic against Trump criticism



The sign of the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity and a halt to “politicisation” of the global health crisis.

Urgent bid to free up capacity at public hospitals in S'pore as Covid-19 cases surge



The Singapore Expo is being turned into a facility to care for Covid-19 patients. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



There are plans to move a small number of patients to the Singapore Expo halls as soon as Friday.

Coronavirus: 10 non-essential businesses told to close after flouting circuit breaker rules



Businesses are closed in Singapore's Pagoda Street near noon on April 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The businesses included traditional Chinese medicine retail establishments, wellness and beauty product shops, mobile phone retail shops and stationery shops, among others.

Credible media vital in fight against coronavirus and epidemic of fake news



A lone man looks out onto the Singapore River on the second day of circuit-breaker measures in Singapore on April 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



People and communities need news organisations they can trust to make sense of developments unfolding around them as well as to figure out the way forward, says editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.

askST: How long can I exercise at a park and can I still visit my grandparents?



People running and cycling at Jurong West Stadium, on Feb 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



As the Republic enters its third day of being in circuit-breaker mode, more questions have surfaced about what Singaporeans can and cannot do. Straits Times journalist Clara Chong looks at some of them.

Coronavirus: My First Skool pre-school in Ang Mo Kio to close for 14 days after teaching staff tests positive



All affected staff and children will be placed on a leave of absence during the closure. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



All affected staff and children will be placed on a leave of absence during the closure period.

Bernie Sanders drops out of US election race, setting up Joe Biden battle with Trump



US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Sanders acknowledged he no longer had a path to the nomination after a string of nominating contest losses.

5 things to do today: Go on virtual tour of Ireland's Cliffs of Moher, block movie spoilers and more



Ireland's Cliffs of Moher. PHOTO: CLIFFS OF MOHER



A virtual tour of the cliffs on the western coast of Ireland guarantees blue skies and brilliant sunset hues.

In Pictures: The Pink Moon - the largest supermoon of 2020



A Pink Moon is seen in Pasir Ris on April 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



It is known as the Pink Moon because of the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

