Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 9.
Record 142 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; Indian national later confirmed to have Covid-19 died while awaiting test result
The man had been swabbed at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Tuesday and advised to stay home to wait for the test results, but he died at home the next day.
Coronavirus: WHO chief defends handling of pandemic against Trump criticism
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity and a halt to “politicisation” of the global health crisis.
Urgent bid to free up capacity at public hospitals in S'pore as Covid-19 cases surge
There are plans to move a small number of patients to the Singapore Expo halls as soon as Friday.
Coronavirus: 10 non-essential businesses told to close after flouting circuit breaker rules
The businesses included traditional Chinese medicine retail establishments, wellness and beauty product shops, mobile phone retail shops and stationery shops, among others.
Credible media vital in fight against coronavirus and epidemic of fake news
People and communities need news organisations they can trust to make sense of developments unfolding around them as well as to figure out the way forward, says editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.
askST: How long can I exercise at a park and can I still visit my grandparents?
As the Republic enters its third day of being in circuit-breaker mode, more questions have surfaced about what Singaporeans can and cannot do. Straits Times journalist Clara Chong looks at some of them.
Coronavirus: My First Skool pre-school in Ang Mo Kio to close for 14 days after teaching staff tests positive
All affected staff and children will be placed on a leave of absence during the closure period.
Bernie Sanders drops out of US election race, setting up Joe Biden battle with Trump
Sanders acknowledged he no longer had a path to the nomination after a string of nominating contest losses.
5 things to do today: Go on virtual tour of Ireland's Cliffs of Moher, block movie spoilers and more
A virtual tour of the cliffs on the western coast of Ireland guarantees blue skies and brilliant sunset hues.
In Pictures: The Pink Moon - the largest supermoon of 2020
It is known as the Pink Moon because of the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.