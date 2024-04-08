Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Rising heat: How scorching weather affects the body and what you can do about it
Extreme heat is a leading cause of weather-related deaths worldwide, but this outcome and heat illnesses are preventable.
S’pore-bound SIA flight delayed for 5 hours after technical issue forced U-turn to Sydney
S’poreans understand need for law that allows detention without trial: Shanmugam
DPM Lawrence Wong visits Germany and France from April 8 to 13
Data scientists see largest pay growth in tech: Report
Their salaries here surged 11.3 per cent in 2023, while software engineers’ dipped 0.99 per cent.
‘I felt fatigued and cold’: Indonesian students duped into doing bogus internships in Germany
There are at least 33 Indonesian universities under probe over human trafficking allegations.
Former Tampines Regional Library turned into Mindef ‘work-near-home’ facility
It is among four such sites launched by Mindef to provide staff with secure shared working spaces.
S'pore firm behind tamper-proof memos to take on fake concert tickets
Accredify is making a pitch for its tech to fight everyday scams through verifiable credentials.
Later retirement shouldn’t mean devoting your later life to work
Make time for new connections and community engagements that will keep you motivated, even after your careers, says the writer.
‘Farmers of the forest’ crucial for plant diversity: NUS study
If the hornbill population is reduced further, plant diversity may face dire consequences.