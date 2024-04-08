Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8, 2024

Rising heat: How scorching weather affects the body and what you can do about it

Extreme heat is a leading cause of weather-related deaths worldwide, but this outcome and heat illnesses are preventable.

S’pore-bound SIA flight delayed for 5 hours after technical issue forced U-turn to Sydney

The Airbus A380 was carrying 474 customers and 27 crew members.

S’poreans understand need for law that allows detention without trial: Shanmugam

People know that the law is targeted and there are safeguards in place, he said.

DPM Lawrence Wong visits Germany and France from April 8 to 13

DPM Lawrence Wong makes his first official visits to Europe in his current capacity.

Data scientists see largest pay growth in tech: Report

Their salaries here surged 11.3 per cent in 2023, while software engineers’ dipped 0.99 per cent.

‘I felt fatigued and cold’: Indonesian students duped into doing bogus internships in Germany

There are at least 33 Indonesian universities under probe over human trafficking allegations.

Former Tampines Regional Library turned into Mindef ‘work-near-home’ facility

It is among four such sites launched by Mindef to provide staff with secure shared working spaces.

S'pore firm behind tamper-proof memos to take on fake concert tickets

Accredify is making a pitch for its tech to fight everyday scams through verifiable credentials.

Later retirement shouldn’t mean devoting your later life to work

Make time for new connections and community engagements that will keep you motivated, even after your careers, says the writer.

‘Farmers of the forest’ crucial for plant diversity: NUS study

If the hornbill population is reduced further, plant diversity may face dire consequences.

