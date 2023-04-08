Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Armed and ready: Asia-Pacific countries ramp up defence spending amid heightened tensions

The arms race risks spiralling into a major conflict.

Singpass user data now being tapped for early detection and prevention of scams

Some fraudsters phish for users' Singpass login details, or pay users to apply for bank accounts or SIM cards used for scams.

Faith-based pre-schools band together, pool resources amid stiff competition for pupils

Efforts by various operators to consolidate resources have stemmed the decline of such pre-schools.

Singapore’s centenarians still enjoying life past 100th birthday

A simple way of life, good relationships and being content contribute to a longer healthy life.

Kitchens fit for chefs: How professional cooks in Singapore set up their stations

These stylish kitchens are decked out according to their owners' unique cooking preferences, professions and lifestyles.

NTU students to pay up to $50 more a month for hall rental from August

Some students say new rates too costly and the university did not communicate changes effectively enough.

Me And My Car: Athletic doc runs around in Audi Q3 Sportback

Although performance was not a huge consideration, the 1.4-litre Q3’s decent acceleration was a plus point for the former national sprinter.

Meet the national archers who won Singapore’s first team medal at the Asia Cup

Contessa Loh, Madeleine Ong and Nur Syahidah Alim are also good friends.

Singapore firms eye opportunities in Uttar Pradesh state

Singapore’s presence in Uttar Pradesh will get a boost as both governments agreed to collaborate on various projects.

Outcry in Malaysia after tax move makes vaping legal for minors

Govt says Bill to ban use, possession and sale of cigarettes and vape products to those born after 2007 will be introduced in May.

