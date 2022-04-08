Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 8.
Tan See Leng makes personal contribution of $1m to support women pursuing Stem careers
The endowment will support scholarships worth up to $50,000 annually for women pursuing Stem degrees at NTU.
UN suspends Russia from human rights body, Moscow then quits
The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.
Pro-Russia tweets in Asian languages a sign of influence campaign: Think-tank
The tweets promoted content that pushed the idea of Mr Putin as a military strongman.
Some residents in 4 AMK blocks picked for Sers began speculating about it 8 years ago
Their blocks were the only ones in the area not picked for the Home Improvement Programme when it was announced in 2014.
2 men who used weapons in Boon Lay attack arrested after manhunt
So many leisure cyclists. What will nudge more to cycle to work?
A new, bold National Cycling Plan is needed to turn Singapore from a recreational cycling city into a city of cycling commuters, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
S'pore's unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels: MOM
Unemployment rates continued to fall in February, with the overall rate at 2.1 per cent, from 2.3 per cent in January.
No end in sight for Shanghai’s lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
K-drama craze inspires Singapore movie produced by Anthony Chen
Film-maker He Shuming turned his mother’s K-drama obsession into a prize-winning screenplay.
Observant bank staff among 120 lauded by police for preventing $14m in scam losses
The Community Partnership Award ceremony was held at the police headquarters on Thursday.