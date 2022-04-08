Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8

Tan See Leng makes personal contribution of $1m to support women pursuing Stem careers

The endowment will support scholarships worth up to $50,000 annually for women pursuing Stem degrees at NTU.

READ MORE HERE

UN suspends Russia from human rights body, Moscow then quits

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.

READ MORE HERE

Pro-Russia tweets in Asian languages a sign of influence campaign: Think-tank

The tweets promoted content that pushed the idea of Mr Putin as a military strongman.

READ MORE HERE

Some residents in 4 AMK blocks picked for Sers began speculating about it 8 years ago

Their blocks were the only ones in the area not picked for the Home Improvement Programme when it was announced in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

2 men who used weapons in Boon Lay attack arrested after manhunt

The duo, aged 20 and 21, were arrested at 4.05pm on Thursday in Woodlands Street 12.

READ MORE HERE

So many leisure cyclists. What will nudge more to cycle to work?

A new, bold National Cycling Plan is needed to turn Singapore from a recreational cycling city into a city of cycling commuters, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels: MOM

Unemployment rates continued to fall in February, with the overall rate at 2.1 per cent, from 2.3 per cent in January.

READ MORE HERE

No end in sight for Shanghai’s lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge

Residents slam quarantine rules, conflicting policy and shortage of food. 

READ MORE HERE

K-drama craze inspires Singapore movie produced by Anthony Chen

Film-maker He Shuming turned his mother’s K-drama obsession into a prize-winning screenplay.

READ MORE HERE

Observant bank staff among 120 lauded by police for preventing $14m in scam losses

The Community Partnership Award ceremony was held at the police headquarters on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

