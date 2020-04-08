Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 8.

106 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories



(From left) S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Sungei Tengah Lodge. ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG, DESMOND WEE



This brings the total number of cases here to 1,481.

READ MORE HERE

Three areas to watch to see if 'circuit breakers' are working



People wearing protective masks walk along Orchard Road on April 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The big question is whether the additional measures will be enough - or if the lid is already off Pandora's box, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: No traffic jams, no jostling on the journey back to Wuhan as city reopens



The train station was mostly empty, with everyone wearing a mask and keeping their distance. ST PHOTO: ELIZABETH LAW



China correspondent Elizabeth Law goes back to Wuhan where officials lifted a lockdown 76 days after it was imposed.

READ MORE HERE

Coping with Covid-19: China's dilemma and challenge of jumpstarting economy and keeping lid on cases



Security guards remove barriers on a street in Wuhan on April 5, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



As the rest of the world grapples with runaway numbers of infections, China seems to be emerging near the end of the tunnel with light in sight.

READ MORE HERE

Over 7,000 written advisories issued to those who breached Covid-19 safe distancing measures



Enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency issuing public advisories on safe distancing at the Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre on April 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Most of the breaches occurred at hawker centres and markets, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: Businesses come to a standstill in Singapore



A near-empty Lau Pa Sat in the early morning of April 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



From empty roads to quiet MRT stations, here's a look around the island as Singapore went into 'circuit breaker' mode.

READ MORE HERE

June likely window for S’pore GE after Bill introduced to make provisions for Covid-19 polls: Experts



Election officers on Sept 10, 2015, setting up the polling station at Pei Chun Public School, a day ahead of Polling Day that year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Experts noted that the Bill's passage is a necessary step before the general election, which must held by April 14 next year.

READ MORE HERE

Teen gets personal protection order against brother following attack

An adult who hit his teenage sister was court-restrained from using family violence on her, in what is believed to be the first reported personal protection order case involving siblings.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 stay-home guide: Order in some delicious grilled chicken with healthy sides



Grain's Nasi Lemak Ayam Masak Merah (top) and Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken (above). ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



In the first of this daily series on what to order in, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.

READ MORE HERE

5 things to do today: Lose yourself in Virtual Yosemite, turn anxiety into art and more



Renowned rock climber Tommy Caldwell in the 2017 documentary, The Dawn Wall. PHOTO: NETFLIX



Lose yourself in Virtual Yosemite, an online exploration of the national park in California. You can view more than 200 locations within Yosemite and its surrounding areas via high-resolution, 360-degree interactive panoramas.

READ MORE HERE