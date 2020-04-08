Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 8.
106 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories
This brings the total number of cases here to 1,481.
Three areas to watch to see if 'circuit breakers' are working
The big question is whether the additional measures will be enough - or if the lid is already off Pandora's box, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Coronavirus: No traffic jams, no jostling on the journey back to Wuhan as city reopens
China correspondent Elizabeth Law goes back to Wuhan where officials lifted a lockdown 76 days after it was imposed.
Coping with Covid-19: China's dilemma and challenge of jumpstarting economy and keeping lid on cases
As the rest of the world grapples with runaway numbers of infections, China seems to be emerging near the end of the tunnel with light in sight.
Over 7,000 written advisories issued to those who breached Covid-19 safe distancing measures
Most of the breaches occurred at hawker centres and markets, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said.
In Pictures: Businesses come to a standstill in Singapore
From empty roads to quiet MRT stations, here's a look around the island as Singapore went into 'circuit breaker' mode.
June likely window for S’pore GE after Bill introduced to make provisions for Covid-19 polls: Experts
Experts noted that the Bill's passage is a necessary step before the general election, which must held by April 14 next year.
Teen gets personal protection order against brother following attack
An adult who hit his teenage sister was court-restrained from using family violence on her, in what is believed to be the first reported personal protection order case involving siblings.
Covid-19 stay-home guide: Order in some delicious grilled chicken with healthy sides
In the first of this daily series on what to order in, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.
5 things to do today: Lose yourself in Virtual Yosemite, turn anxiety into art and more
Lose yourself in Virtual Yosemite, an online exploration of the national park in California. You can view more than 200 locations within Yosemite and its surrounding areas via high-resolution, 360-degree interactive panoramas.