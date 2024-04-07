Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7, 2024

Updated
Apr 07, 2024, 08:43 AM
Published
Apr 07, 2024, 08:37 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

‘Not giving up’: Taiwan races against time to rescue missing and stranded earthquake victims

On April 6, helicopters flew into cut-off areas of the national park to airlift dozens of stranded tourists to safety.

READ MORE HERE

Search for 2 missing S’poreans in Hualien quake continues; family cancels plans to travel to Taiwan

The family members cited caregiving commitments. Taiwan’s Immigration Agency said the authorities were in contact with the couple’s families.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore firm behind vape maker’s use of influencers to target products at youth

It uses third-party hirers and offers tips on how to circumvent rules, say whistle-blowers.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

A yen for Japan: Singapore investors pump money into hospitality as tourism booms

The country has red-hot potential and remains excellent value for money, say Singapore investors.

READ MORE HERE

‘Gaza makes me cry every day’: Humanitarian Ang Swee Chai is devoted to helping Palestinians

She has also written two books based on her experiences treating the wounded in Lebanon and Gaza.

READ MORE HERE

Drones clean Supertrees, water and fertilise plants at Gardens by the Bay

The technology has proved to solve the problem of cleaning high structures without putting humans at risk.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What will happen to assets surrendered in $3b money laundering case?

If the assets are not contested, they will likely be auctioned off, says a lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

Why spouses who work harder will get more in divorces

Those who are caring and generous to their families usually get bigger shares of the family assets.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors urged to get subsidised fittings under scheme to make HDB homes safer

Subsidies for home fittings for seniors cover up to 95 per cent of expenses.

READ MORE HERE

Casual is all the rage in restaurants, and well-known chefs are getting in on the action

Casual offshoots include grill restaurant Gu:um, opened by Korean chef Louis Han of one-Michelin-starred Nae:um.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top