Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Not giving up’: Taiwan races against time to rescue missing and stranded earthquake victims
On April 6, helicopters flew into cut-off areas of the national park to airlift dozens of stranded tourists to safety.
Search for 2 missing S’poreans in Hualien quake continues; family cancels plans to travel to Taiwan
The family members cited caregiving commitments. Taiwan’s Immigration Agency said the authorities were in contact with the couple’s families.
S’pore firm behind vape maker’s use of influencers to target products at youth
It uses third-party hirers and offers tips on how to circumvent rules, say whistle-blowers.
A yen for Japan: Singapore investors pump money into hospitality as tourism booms
The country has red-hot potential and remains excellent value for money, say Singapore investors.
‘Gaza makes me cry every day’: Humanitarian Ang Swee Chai is devoted to helping Palestinians
She has also written two books based on her experiences treating the wounded in Lebanon and Gaza.
Drones clean Supertrees, water and fertilise plants at Gardens by the Bay
The technology has proved to solve the problem of cleaning high structures without putting humans at risk.
askST: What will happen to assets surrendered in $3b money laundering case?
Why spouses who work harder will get more in divorces
Those who are caring and generous to their families usually get bigger shares of the family assets.
Seniors urged to get subsidised fittings under scheme to make HDB homes safer
Casual is all the rage in restaurants, and well-known chefs are getting in on the action
Casual offshoots include grill restaurant Gu:um, opened by Korean chef Louis Han of one-Michelin-starred Nae:um.