Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7

Updated
Published
34 min ago

All Covid-19 vaccination centres for children to close after April 15, services to be relocated

There will also be changes in vaccination services at some centres, polyclinics and PHPCs.

Don’t expect US-China ties to improve, ‘best scenario’ is to avoid conflict: Chinese scholar

The downward spiral of relations may not be reversible if the two sides' domestic politics continue in the current direction.

The power of a vigilant crowd: Crowdsourcing, Covid-19 and neighbourliness

Crowdsourcing holds the potential to solve wicked problems by tapping the self-interest of individuals, says Chua Mui Hoong.

The dirty secret of Singapore parents 

For many parents in Singapore, hired and often lowly paid caregivers are a key reason they are able to advance their careers, Grace Ho writes.

Umno raises doubt over judiciary in renewed push to seek pardon for ex-Malaysian PM Najib

Umno’s division heads are being asked to sign a petition to Malaysia’s King to pardon Najib.

‘It may not be seen as cool job but I chose it’: Younger tradesmen on joining industry

A new career progression model was proposed by NTUC to create clear career ladders for these essential workers.

Help or eyesore? Residents divided over flier boxes from town councils

Each folded plastic cutout can be assembled to create a box for holding fliers.

Singapore becomes member of UN drug policymaking body

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo first spoke of the intention to go for membership at the UN CND in 2021.

Ex-national youth player Karthik Raj, 25, dies after collapsing on pre-season tour

The 25-year-old had previously played for Singapore Premier League teams Hougang United and Balestier Khalsa.

Double take: Demand for eyelid surgery and other cosmetic eye procedures rises among Gen Zs

The spike is attributed to new surgical techniques, but not many understand what these procedures entail.

