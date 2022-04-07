Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 7.

8 primary and 10 secondary schools to merge over next three years

Schools that will merge include those with long histories like Telok Kurau Primary and Tanglin Secondary.

READ MORE HERE

Eligible seniors can walk in for second Covid-19 booster shot from April 8

Eligible seniors aged 80 and up may walk in to any vaccination centre to get a second Covid-19 booster dose.

READ MORE HERE

Push to get more S'pore women involved in workplace standards development

Developing such standards is one of the action plans in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development.

READ MORE HERE

Why the US is targeting Putin's daughters with sanctions

US officials believe the two adult daughters are hiding Mr Putin's wealth.

READ MORE HERE

Bad politics, bad management, bad luck: Why Sri Lanka reels

The roots of the country’s troubles are deep. Getting rid of the Rajapaksa clan won’t be enough to get Sri Lanka out of its predicament, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair rushed to hospital due to suspected stroke

Doctors determined it was most likely a major migraine caused by severe stress and fatigue.

READ MORE HERE

Oiwa sweeps Life Theatre Awards; acting wins for Adrian Pang, Jo Tan

Oiwa - The Ghost Of Yotsuya won five out of the six categories in which it was nominated, including Production of the Year.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia Airlines flight allegedly 'dives', then turns back to KL airport

The flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau town in Sabah reportedly dove suddenly and flew erratically before being turned back on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Seven fasting tips for diabetics

Consult your doctor before fasting during Ramadan, especially if you are taking blood glucose-lowering medications. Here are more tips.

READ MORE HERE

Elon Musk: A new kind of media baron charges into Twitter

Tesla chief gains an influential voice at a platform that helped define his disruptive brand – and he’s nudging it to relax its policies.

READ MORE HERE

