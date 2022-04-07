Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 7.
8 primary and 10 secondary schools to merge over next three years
Schools that will merge include those with long histories like Telok Kurau Primary and Tanglin Secondary.
Eligible seniors can walk in for second Covid-19 booster shot from April 8
Eligible seniors aged 80 and up may walk in to any vaccination centre to get a second Covid-19 booster dose.
Push to get more S'pore women involved in workplace standards development
Developing such standards is one of the action plans in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development.
Why the US is targeting Putin's daughters with sanctions
Bad politics, bad management, bad luck: Why Sri Lanka reels
The roots of the country’s troubles are deep. Getting rid of the Rajapaksa clan won’t be enough to get Sri Lanka out of its predicament, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair rushed to hospital due to suspected stroke
Doctors determined it was most likely a major migraine caused by severe stress and fatigue.
Oiwa sweeps Life Theatre Awards; acting wins for Adrian Pang, Jo Tan
Oiwa - The Ghost Of Yotsuya won five out of the six categories in which it was nominated, including Production of the Year.
Malaysia Airlines flight allegedly 'dives', then turns back to KL airport
The flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau town in Sabah reportedly dove suddenly and flew erratically before being turned back on Sunday.
Seven fasting tips for diabetics
Consult your doctor before fasting during Ramadan, especially if you are taking blood glucose-lowering medications. Here are more tips.
Elon Musk: A new kind of media baron charges into Twitter
Tesla chief gains an influential voice at a platform that helped define his disruptive brand – and he’s nudging it to relax its policies.