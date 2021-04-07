Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 7.

One year after circuit breaker, people in S'pore socialising less, working more

Over one in three of people surveyed here also saw a decline in mental well-being.

Interactive: How circuit breaker changed us

One year on, here are some of the stories of lasting marks left by the circuit breaker.

Taiwan train accident: Truck hit tracks about a minute before train reached spot

When the truck came into view, there was only around 250m, or 6.9 seconds, for the operator to act.

Lockdowns the norm as countries struggle to tamp down Covid-19 infections

Many countries are reimposing restrictions as more contagious strains of the coronavirus accelerate the spread of Covid-19.

Then and now: The difference a year makes as S'pore cautiously reopens post circuit breaker

Singapore has opened up cautiously since the circuit breaker. ST documents the changes with the help of drones.

Global chip crunch may stymie growth of Singapore tech firms

They are feeling effects of higher prices amid spike in demand for gadgets during Covid-19.

Indonesia pressing ahead with plans to slowly reopen tourism industry in green zones

Plans will hinge on careful testing of visitors and staff and vaccination drives while restricting visitors from wandering too far.

Economic Affairs: The coming Biden boom

The biggest spending spree in a generation could be transformational for the US and the global economy, but with some possible nasty side effects, says Vikram Khanna.

SP Group building South-east Asia's first large-scale underground substation in Labrador

The land above the Labrador substation will be used for a 34-storey commercial development.

Got 'maskne'? 7 tips to keep clear of skin woes linked to mask wearing

People with sensitive skin should opt for masks made of light polyester materials.

