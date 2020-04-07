Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 7.
Coronavirus: 66 new cases, 2 new clusters at Little Gems Preschool and Kranji Lodge workers' dormitory
Of the 65 new local cases, 24 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.
British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen
Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.
Coronavirus: Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in cases, 24 doctors now dead
The 218 new coronavirus cases took the number overall in Indonesia to 2,491.
Coronavirus: MOM working with dorm operators to resolve issues
Cleaning has been intensified to cope with how washrooms are now being used more often, and how there is now more trash.
Coronavirus: Basic military training to be suspended for a month; recruits to stay home
The recruits will be provided with "home-based instructional material" on basic skills and fitness development.
Coronavirus: S'pore, please, just stay home - the circuit breaker works only if we all do
We are in this state today because we have failed to listen; we have failed to do the right thing.
Parliament: Our warehouses are quite full and prices to remain affordable, says FairPrice chief Seah Kian Peng
"We have rice, canned food, toilet paper, cooking oil, instant noodles. We have fruits and vegetables. We have meats, fresh and frozen."
Coronavirus: Ambassadors and enforcement officers to be deployed to ensure safe distancing in HDB estates
The elevated safe distancing measures apply to public and private housing estates, parks and other shared spaces, and non-compliance is an offence.
5 things to do today: Watch Northern Lights, make your home a smart one and more
Enjoy the elusive Northern Lights without hours of waiting in the cold, in the comfort of your smart home.
Woman who threatened 12-year-old daughter with a knife gets a month's jail
The mother also pulled the girl's hair when she did not put away her clothes properly.