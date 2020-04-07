Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 7.

Coronavirus: 66 new cases, 2 new clusters at Little Gems Preschool and Kranji Lodge workers' dormitory



One new cluster is at Little Gems Preschool at Ang Mo Kio Street 62. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Of the 65 new local cases, 24 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.

British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen



Mr Johnson had been moved to the intensive care unit as “a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery”. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Coronavirus: Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in cases, 24 doctors now dead



An elderly man wearing a face mask sits along a road in Indonesia, on April 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 218 new coronavirus cases took the number overall in Indonesia to 2,491.

Coronavirus: MOM working with dorm operators to resolve issues



Workers queueing for food at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory yesterday. The dormitory was one of two gazetted as isolation areas on Sunday. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER



Cleaning has been intensified to cope with how washrooms are now being used more often, and how there is now more trash.

Coronavirus: Basic military training to be suspended for a month; recruits to stay home



The basic military training suspension period will count towards the recruits' full-time national service. PHOTO: MINDEF



The recruits will be provided with "home-based instructional material" on basic skills and fitness development.

Coronavirus: S'pore, please, just stay home - the circuit breaker works only if we all do



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



We are in this state today because we have failed to listen; we have failed to do the right thing.

Parliament: Our warehouses are quite full and prices to remain affordable, says FairPrice chief Seah Kian Peng



FairPrice group chief executive Seah Kian Peng at FairPrice’s Benoi Distribution Centre on Feb 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



"We have rice, canned food, toilet paper, cooking oil, instant noodles. We have fruits and vegetables. We have meats, fresh and frozen."

Coronavirus: Ambassadors and enforcement officers to be deployed to ensure safe distancing in HDB estates



Ambassadors and officers will be deployed in Housing Board estates to remind people to stop loitering in public and be socially responsible. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The elevated safe distancing measures apply to public and private housing estates, parks and other shared spaces, and non-compliance is an offence.

5 things to do today: Watch Northern Lights, make your home a smart one and more





Watch the Northern Lights. PHOTO: EXPLORE.ORG



Enjoy the elusive Northern Lights without hours of waiting in the cold, in the comfort of your smart home.

Woman who threatened 12-year-old daughter with a knife gets a month's jail

The mother also pulled the girl's hair when she did not put away her clothes properly.

