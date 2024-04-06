Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New initiative aims to recruit more than 2,400 volunteers for active ageing centres
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung described the initiative as the fourth prong of Age Well SG.
‘Seemingly endless’: Some 500 aftershocks continue to rattle Hualien in wake of Taiwan quake
Another Cordlife director arrested, the seventh in string of arrests
Mama, come home: Can the Philippines bring back its migrant workers?
More Filipinos are opting to work overseas, often due to low salaries, poor labour conditions and a lack of job security at home.
Even mild dengue is debilitating: Takeaways from a brush with the virus
For the first time in my life last year, I spent Christmas in hospital – not as a visitor, but as a patient with hemorrhagic dengue fever, writes Vikram Khanna.
S’pore retail sales up 8.4% in February, driven by tourist spending and festive mood
Takings at food and alcohol retailers grew 31.4 per cent compared with February 2023.
A surgeon who has touched the hearts of many: NUS names professorship after CN Lee
Professor Lee Chuen Neng, 72, epitomises the essence of surgical excellence, said the dean of NUS Medicine.
Scammer cheats 6 out of $2.85m by offering to recover timeshare losses
Celebrate Ramadan at heartland bazaars
Singapore and its otters feature in new BBC Earth documentary series Mammals
The BBC camera crew had to be as quick as the otters it filmed for The New Wild episode.