Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6, 2024

Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 08:32 AM
Published
Apr 06, 2024

New initiative aims to recruit more than 2,400 volunteers for active ageing centres

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung described the initiative as the fourth prong of Age Well SG.

‘Seemingly endless’: Some 500 aftershocks continue to rattle Hualien in wake of Taiwan quake

A total of 175 people in Hualien have been forced to stay in shelters.

Another Cordlife director arrested, the seventh in string of arrests

Mr Yiu Ming Yiu was arrested and released on bail.

Mama, come home: Can the Philippines bring back its migrant workers?

More Filipinos are opting to work overseas, often due to low salaries, poor labour conditions and a lack of job security at home.

Even mild dengue is debilitating: Takeaways from a brush with the virus

For the first time in my life last year, I spent Christmas in hospital – not as a visitor, but as a patient with hemorrhagic dengue fever, writes Vikram Khanna.

S’pore retail sales up 8.4% in February, driven by tourist spending and festive mood

Takings at food and alcohol retailers grew 31.4 per cent compared with February 2023.

A surgeon who has touched the hearts of many: NUS names professorship after CN Lee

Professor Lee Chuen Neng, 72, epitomises the essence of surgical excellence, said the dean of NUS Medicine.

Scammer cheats 6 out of $2.85m by offering to recover timeshare losses

Murlidharan Muhundan will be sentenced in May.

Celebrate Ramadan at heartland bazaars

Check out bazaars in HDB estates during the final week of the fasting month.

Singapore and its otters feature in new BBC Earth documentary series Mammals

The BBC camera crew had to be as quick as the otters it filmed for The New Wild episode.

