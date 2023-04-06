Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China vows ‘resolute response’ after McCarthy-Tsai meeting in California
China says the meeting has seriously broken the commitment made by Washington to Beijing on the Taiwan issue.
Trump casts himself as the victim as criminal case is set to drag on
Legal experts Nirmal Ghosh spoke to are divided on how strong a case prosecutors have.
Big jump in HDB resale flats that sold for $800k to $999k during the pandemic
The total is up 190 per cent, setting the stage for more resale flats to hit the million-dollar mark.
Asia’s economic outlook: Snapshots of risks and opportunities ahead
China’s reopening and the impact of carbon price hikes on Singapore are among the key takeaways from the latest World Bank and Asian Development Bank reports.
712 GP clinics have joined Healthier SG so far: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung
These include those in major group practices such as Raffles Medical Group and Healthway Medical Group, said Mr Ong.
Libraries forge connections amid digital age, says DPM Wong at Punggol Regional Library opening
The new library, which is the largest here, features makerspaces – or collaborative spaces – for workshops and exhibitions.
Salary premiums could be at risk as use of ChatGPT and other AI tools grows
Afraid AI will take away your rice bowl? The writer offers four ways workers and policymakers can rise to the challenge.
Why young investors should relook how they consume information online
Young investors should check for opposing views when they do research on an investment topic or idea.
Sasa needs a makeover before its return to Singapore
The Hong Kong cosmetics chain, which announced the closure of its stores in 2019, has to up its game in a crowded, post-pandemic beauty industry, says the writer.