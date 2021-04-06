Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 6.

S'poreans who invested with crypto-trading platform Torque lose life savings

Woman lost $2.5 million, including some $200,000 invested by her in-laws.

MRT, bus commuters could be subject to frisk searches under proposed laws

The checks can be conducted by police officers, whether or not they are in uniform, and "approved persons".

New Bill will allow Govt to borrow up to $90b for long-term national infrastructure projects

Safeguards will be in place so that the money borrowed is used sustainably and responsibly.

Photos of suspect looking on after Taiwan train crashed trigger outrage

He was watching as victims scrambled to safety, and apparently knew by then that his truck caused the tragedy that killed 50 people.

Stingrays common around S'pore and are known to be docile unless disturbed: Experts

Sentosa Development Corp has urged the public to be vigilant after two beachgoers get stung.

ERP rates to go up by $1 at certain stretches of CTE, AYE from April 12 during peak hours

The LTA had observed heavy traffic on these stretches from 7am to 10am with the easing of Covid-19 rules.

Managing the nation's finances as one would a household

To meet recurrent needs, Singapore must find recurrent revenues such as through the GST. But a sticking point is whether the need for the hike is overstated.

Record $102m donated on Giving.sg in a year amid Covid-19 pandemic

This was more than 2½ times the $39.5 million raised in the last financial year.

Endless waiting a tough test for Olympic hopefuls

The waiting for the qualifier is testing. These are children of the arena and what they do is not a work-from-home business.

Outdoor life: More are going camping and hiking to be immersed in nature

Visit East Coast Park on a Friday or Saturday night and there are a slew of tents lining the beachfront.

