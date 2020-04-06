Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 6.
Record 120 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 foreign worker dormitories gazetted as isolation areas
Around 20,000 workers at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite in Toh Guan will be quarantined in their rooms for the next 14 days.
Coronavirus: Workers describe crowded, cramped living conditions at dormitory gazetted as isolation area
Workers said the rooms are infested with cockroaches and toilets are overflowing.
British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
Mr Johnson, who was isolating in Downing Street after testing positive last month, still had a high temperature.
Couple arrested for allegedly leaking press release on Covid-19 school closures
The woman, who is a public servant, had allegedly taken a screenshot of the release on her computer and shared the image with her husband via WhatsApp.
Coronavirus: Residents urged to stay home and comply with 'circuit breaker' measures
Routines like going out to meet friends "cannot be tolerated any more", said Mr Lawrence Wong.
Third round of Covid-19 Budget measures to be rolled out at 2pm on April 6: DPM Heng
The Solidarity Budget marks the first time in history that the Government has released three Budget statements in less than two months while tapping Singapore's reserves.
Government to set up Covid-19 hotline offering emotional support, CCs and RCs to close from Tuesday
Those facing stress - such as over finances, or marital and family tensions - can call the hotline.
Illicit trade takes a beating during coronavirus outbreak
Prostitution and sales of illegal cigarettes and drugs appear less rampant following nightspot closures and travel curbs.
Coronavirus: Continue exercising, but only with members of the same household, advises SportSG
All other sports and physical activities involving groups - regardless of nature, size or location - are to cease.
Horse on the loose was just trying to find its way home, says owner
The 11-year-old horse was found within 20 minutes following her escape at 4pm on Sunday.