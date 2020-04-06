Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 6.

Record 120 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 foreign worker dormitories gazetted as isolation areas





S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (left) and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory have been gazetted as isolation areas. Close to 20,000 workers living there will be quarantined for 14 days. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH, DESMOND WEE



Around 20,000 workers at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite in Toh Guan will be quarantined in their rooms for the next 14 days.

Coronavirus: Workers describe crowded, cramped living conditions at dormitory gazetted as isolation area





Workers at the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol yesterday. It has 63 virus cases. Workers there complained of unsanitary and crowded conditions. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Workers said the rooms are infested with cockroaches and toilets are overflowing.

British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms





Downing Street said it was a precautionary step to admit British PM Boris Johnson. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Johnson, who was isolating in Downing Street after testing positive last month, still had a high temperature.

Couple arrested for allegedly leaking press release on Covid-19 school closures

The woman, who is a public servant, had allegedly taken a screenshot of the release on her computer and shared the image with her husband via WhatsApp.

Coronavirus: Residents urged to stay home and comply with 'circuit breaker' measures





National Development Minister Lawrence Wong stressed the need for every person to take the latest safe distancing measures very seriously. PHOTO: MCI



Routines like going out to meet friends "cannot be tolerated any more", said Mr Lawrence Wong.

Third round of Covid-19 Budget measures to be rolled out at 2pm on April 6: DPM Heng





The measures to support workers, businesses and households will be announced when Parliament sits on April 6, 2020. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



The Solidarity Budget marks the first time in history that the Government has released three Budget statements in less than two months while tapping Singapore's reserves.

Government to set up Covid-19 hotline offering emotional support, CCs and RCs to close from Tuesday





The new National Care hotline will offer emotional support to anyone during this "difficult and unprecedented" time when lives have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Those facing stress - such as over finances, or marital and family tensions - can call the hotline.

Illicit trade takes a beating during coronavirus outbreak





Two sex workers sitting near a licensed brothel in Lorong 16 Geylang at about 10pm last Thursday. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



Prostitution and sales of illegal cigarettes and drugs appear less rampant following nightspot closures and travel curbs.

Coronavirus: Continue exercising, but only with members of the same household, advises SportSG





This includes personal training sessions that take place indoors or outdoors as well as social games. PHOTO: ST FILE



All other sports and physical activities involving groups - regardless of nature, size or location - are to cease.

Horse on the loose was just trying to find its way home, says owner





A 15-second long video showing the horse trotting along on the road was posted on Facebook on April 5, 2020. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM BEBE JOELLE/FACEBOOK



The 11-year-old horse was found within 20 minutes following her escape at 4pm on Sunday.

