Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 5, 2024

Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 08:28 AM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 08:10 AM

All quiet in quake-hit Hualien as rescue efforts continue for 600 stranded

Local reports said tour and hotel operators have been inundated with booking requests from holidaymakers who wish to skip Hualien.

Taiwan quake: 8 S'poreans among 71 foreigners rescued

As at 4.30pm on April 4, a Canadian and two Australians were still missing.

CDL joint venture bids $1.1 billion for Zion Road GLS site, but analysts say it is below expectations

Another GLS site, in Upper Thomson Road in the Springleaf precinct, also drew a single bid.

Umno Youth to go on with store boycott over socks issue, despite call by Malaysia’s King to cool off

The King met KK Super Mart’s founder and the businessman issued another public apology.

Air Canada makes S'pore comeback after 33 years with direct flights to and from Vancouver

The route - nearly 13,000km long - is the Canadian flag carrier's longest flight by distance.

Jail for man who aggressively switched lanes, rear-ended police car into shophouse

A 25-year-old police officer who was at the wheel was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Disney to start cracking down on password sharing from June

Disney is trying to reinvigorate its film and television franchises and make its streaming unit profitable.

Mussels in Port Dickson tainted by biotoxins, not safe to eat: Malaysia’s Fisheries Dept

The public is advised against eating mussels and other bivalves such as lala from the resort town.

Dilemmas of a Facebook user relying on it for news

The shift away from news on Facebook will have major consequences worldwide, says senior columnist Chua Mui Hoong.

Battling beauty woes because of menopause? Here’s how to deal with it

Check out these midlife-friendly formulations for your best era yet.

